NoonyBook.com Becomes a Community Partner with the Asian American Unity Coalition to Assist in COVID-19 Efforts

Online e-commerce and media company, Noony Media Group/NoonyBook.com is pleased to become a community partner with the Asian American Unity Coalition in solidarity fighting COVID-19. The e-commerce media company will provide access to free audio and e-book through Kindle, beginning today and running through July 16, 2020. In addition, the company will donate a portion of proceeds to the AAUC from merchandise and book sales on NoonyBook.com.





“The company is very excited to become a community partner in support of the Asian American Unity Coalition in solidarity toward fighting COVID-19, our goal is to raise funds for AAUC so they can help communities affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Albert Paramito, Director at Noony Media.



Starting April 24, 2020, NoonyBook.com will be giving away their children’s e-book series, “Noony & The Medallions of Aragon,” for free on



For more information, press only:

Elaine Hamideh - Press Relations

www.noony.us

www.noonybook.com

fans@noony.us New York, NY, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NoonyBook.com, a Noony Media Group company, announces support for the Asian American Unity Coalition in solidarity to confront COVID-19.“The company is very excited to become a community partner in support of the Asian American Unity Coalition in solidarity toward fighting COVID-19, our goal is to raise funds for AAUC so they can help communities affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Albert Paramito, Director at Noony Media.Starting April 24, 2020, NoonyBook.com will be giving away their children’s e-book series, “Noony & The Medallions of Aragon,” for free on Amazon Kindle , and in addition, with any purchases made on the company’s website www.NoonyBook.com , a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Asian American Unity Coalition. NoonyBook.com and Noony Media Group is an East Coast media and publishing company that offers family friendly content and merchandising. The company recently published a children’s book series named “Noony & The Medallions of Aragon” for ages 6-13 that includes diversity, inclusion, and STEAM education. Featured on “ABC News” in Philadelphia, the book is the only book series accepted into the Princeton University Store as a featured read for children living in Princeton. As an organization, they are looking to help children across communities by bridging the communication gap through education and entertainment.For more information, press only:Elaine Hamideh - Press Relationswww.noony.uswww.noonybook.comfans@noony.us