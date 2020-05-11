Chatstasy Transforms Your Smartphone Into a Communication Powerhouse

Chatstasy releases an enhanced version on its flagship app. The new version contains features seldom seen in a Smartphone App. These patent-pending features include Unified Calling and Texting, Urgent Calling, Voice Mail Service, No-Ring Voice Messaging, Time Broadcasting, Do-not-Disturb Broadcasting, On Airplane Mode Broadcasting, Profile Image Broadcasting, and Number Change Notification. The app will not only help the elderly, it can also become a valuable tool for all age groups.





These users are embarrassed and frustrated when they try to use newer smartphone technology to make a call or send a text. Their favorite old-style flip phones can hardly be purchased anymore or are no longer supported by their carrier.



Responding to the needs of these of the elderly and an overall need for more innovations around smartphone communication, the company released an enhanced app offering a totally unique solution that eliminates such personal embarrassments and frustrations. The app not only helps the elderly, it can also become a valuable communication tool for all age groups.



Chatstasy is unlike any other app. Aimed at making it simple and easy to use a Smartphone, the app offers a robust set of unique, patent-pending features. Navigation and use become less complicated resulting in a far less frustrating user experience. Unique features include Unified Calling and Texting, Urgent Calling, Voice Mail Service, No-Ring Voice Messaging, Time Broadcasting, Do-not-Disturb Broadcasting, On Airplane Mode Broadcasting, Profile Image Broadcasting, and Number Change Notification. Its robust features are easily custom tailored to the needs of the users without sacrificing user privacy and security.



“In fact, our app may even save someone’s life during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said founder and CEO, Ram Seshan. For example, by opening the app, users will always have a red emergency button on the screen to call an ambulance anywhere in the world. The app will also automatically notify their loved ones with the location when a call to emergency services is made.



According to Seshan, “Our products are free and available on Apple and Android phones. During our beta-test phase, this enhanced version was put through rigorous testing by over 300 early adopters who also contributed valuable user feedback. We are confident you will also be excited when you start using it.”



About Chatstasy LLC

Chatstasy, LLC was formed in 2016 to be the world leader in developing Smartphone apps that simplify usage and make life less stressful and frustrating for millions of elderly citizens and physically challenged individuals worldwide who are impaired by cognitive performance illnesses, such as Dementia, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s. Carlsbad, CA, May 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Chatstasy, LLC announces enhanced release of their smartphone app that make life easier and simpler for elderly and physically challenged people.These users are embarrassed and frustrated when they try to use newer smartphone technology to make a call or send a text. Their favorite old-style flip phones can hardly be purchased anymore or are no longer supported by their carrier.Responding to the needs of these of the elderly and an overall need for more innovations around smartphone communication, the company released an enhanced app offering a totally unique solution that eliminates such personal embarrassments and frustrations. The app not only helps the elderly, it can also become a valuable communication tool for all age groups.Chatstasy is unlike any other app. Aimed at making it simple and easy to use a Smartphone, the app offers a robust set of unique, patent-pending features. Navigation and use become less complicated resulting in a far less frustrating user experience. Unique features include Unified Calling and Texting, Urgent Calling, Voice Mail Service, No-Ring Voice Messaging, Time Broadcasting, Do-not-Disturb Broadcasting, On Airplane Mode Broadcasting, Profile Image Broadcasting, and Number Change Notification. Its robust features are easily custom tailored to the needs of the users without sacrificing user privacy and security.“In fact, our app may even save someone’s life during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said founder and CEO, Ram Seshan. For example, by opening the app, users will always have a red emergency button on the screen to call an ambulance anywhere in the world. The app will also automatically notify their loved ones with the location when a call to emergency services is made.According to Seshan, “Our products are free and available on Apple and Android phones. During our beta-test phase, this enhanced version was put through rigorous testing by over 300 early adopters who also contributed valuable user feedback. We are confident you will also be excited when you start using it.”About Chatstasy LLCChatstasy, LLC was formed in 2016 to be the world leader in developing Smartphone apps that simplify usage and make life less stressful and frustrating for millions of elderly citizens and physically challenged individuals worldwide who are impaired by cognitive performance illnesses, such as Dementia, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s.