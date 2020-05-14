PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Zeteo Biomedical LLC

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Zeteo Biomedical LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Zeteo Biomedical Introduces ZEOx1 Orion(TM) Nasal Vaccine and Drug Delivery Systems


Zeteo’s patient-centric delivery systems are designed for quick manufacturing to facilitate rapid deployment of drugs and vaccines to global populations.

Zeteo Biomedical Introduces ZEOx1 Orion(TM) Nasal Vaccine and Drug Delivery Systems
Austin, TX, May 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Zeteo Biomedical LLC announced today the availability of ZEOx1 Orion™ nasal drug and biologic delivery systems. Zeteo’s latest innovative delivery device technology provides pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing drugs, peptides, proteins, antibodies and vaccines with precise and effective non-invasive systemic delivery via the nasal route. Nasal delivery of vaccines and biomedical countermeasures, such as anti-virals or mono-clonal antibodies, provides rapid systemic uptake into the body. This can invoke a fast local immune response in the respiratory track, which is frequently the primary route of infection for contagious biothreats such as pandemic flu or coronavirus. ZEOx1 Orion™ devices are intuitive to use, enabling either patient self-administration or administration by caregivers.

Orion intranasal delivery devices utilize a novel packaging technology comprised of a Form Fill Seal (FFS) flexible foil laminate that packages the drug or biologic in a unit dose blister. ZEOx1™ blister packaging provides exceptional barrier properties to protect the drug or vaccine during storage and transport and can be stored at room temperature, refrigerated or frozen storage conditions. The ZEOx1™ FFS packaging technology can be commercially scaled to produce millions of doses per day; a critically important requirement for producing and deploying billions of doses of vaccines or medical countermeasures to global populations under crisis conditions. Orion nasal device configurations include the OrionSD™ single use disposable device for vaccine and rescue applications and the OrionSR™ reloadable device for multi-dose drug delivery applications.

About Zeteo Biomedical LLC
Zeteo Biomedical™ is a biomedical device technology company based in Austin, Texas. Zeteo provides patient-centric delivery device technology and unit dose fill/finish packaging for pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, biologics and botanicals for intranasal, nose-to-brain, ophthalmic, sublingual, and animal care product applications. For more information please visit the Zeteo website at: https://www.zeteobiomed.com/
Contact Information
Zeteo Biomedical LLC
Cathy Diehl
512-814-0144
Contact
https://www.zeteobiomed.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zeteo Biomedical LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help