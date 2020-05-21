KNEKT TV Announces Its Biggest Day in Live-Streaming - Two Worldwide Events for Positivity on May 21

Press Releases KNEKT Press Release Share Blog

KNEKT.tv (www.KNEKT.tv | @KNEKTtv). Los Angeles, CA, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- KNEKT Television network , a digital network that started as a live streaming and broadcast production company, announces its biggest day in live-streaming to date, using a blend of broadcast technology and online tools to create these unprecedented live events.Today, May 21, 2020, KNEKT.tv will be broadcasting the CovAID Business Festival as well as MAYDAY, the world's largest global meditation . CovAID is focused on providing entrepreneurs and business owners with practical tools to get through these times. It will include a variety of spiritual leaders including Sadhguru, musicians such as Billy Joe Armstrong of Greenday, and business coaches like Grant Cardone, Scott Duffy and Les Brown. MAYDAY will highlight moments with a wide range of supporters from Akon, Will.i.am, Mike Tyson, Russel Brand, Tony Robbins to Shaman Durek and Deepak Chopra.Both events will be available for free for existing KNEKT subscribers on television apps on Apple and Roku, and available to watch online on the social media accounts @KNEKTtv as well as their partners.KNEKT.tv was made publicly available in late 2016, on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android and Web Knekt has been known for its live-telecasts from the Daytime Emmys, Jay Shetty Conversations, and hundreds of charitable events, as well as with over 13,000 other videos and series focused on social good, health and wellness and mindfulness.The OTT network has 50+ series including exclusive shows spanning topics such as environment, animal welfare, health and wellness, travel, education reform, women's empowerment, sex trafficking, LGBTQ, anti-bullying and a wide breadth of content from the celebrities who support these causes.“We began our first show with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and connected 44,000 people to an Gala in NYC in order to make a change in the world, today, in this time of change, we will unite more people around the globe for two incredible causes than has ever happened in the history of humanity.” - Kent Speakman - Founder, KNEKT Television NetworkKNEKT.tv is focused on improving the world by connecting audiences with live video that inspires, and brings awareness to social causes as well as enhancing and enriching the lives of its viewers with informative health and wellness content.Learn More About KNEKT.tv www.KNEKT.tvAbout KNEKTKNEKT.tv is a Los Angeles based live production company producing world class live and pre-recorded HD broadcasts from exclusive events, concerts, performances, charity galas, fundraisers and red carpet shows. Clients & partners range from top charting recording artists to Fortune 500 Companies and charities. KNEKT provides cutting edge HD live broadcasting services as well as non-broadcast recorded content, feature film and television production. KNEKT partners with agencies, brands and event producers to create the next level of fully integrated branded entertainment content, on premise activations, and in-video stream advertising during our live and pre-recorded television events.KNEKT.tv (www.KNEKT.tv | @KNEKTtv). Contact Information KNEKT

