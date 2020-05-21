Press Releases Tigerlily Foundation Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Tigerlily Foundation: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Tigerlily Foundation Will Host Virtual #ListenUpMBC Confab on Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities During Women’s Health Month

Three Day Event Convenes Patient Advocates, Healthcare Providers, Scientists, Policymakers, Industry Leaders, Faith and Grassroots Organizations and Influencers for a National Conversation to eliminate the disparity gap and Improve the Health Outcomes of African American Women.





Three Day Event Convenes Patient Advocates, Healthcare Providers, Scientists, Policymakers, Industry Leaders, Faith and Grassroots Organizations and Influencers for a National Conversation to eliminate the disparity gap and Improve the Health Outcomes of African American Women.



Approximately 150,000 people in the U.S. have metastatic breast cancer (MBC) – which is breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other organs in the body and is also known as stage 4 breast cancer. This terminal cancer has no known cure – claiming nearly 40,000 lives a year for the last 20 years. Furthermore, African American women are diagnosed younger at later stages with more aggressive breast cancer types and have a 40% higher mortality rate. Yet, more than 60% of all women say they know little to nothing about MBC.



Tigerlily Foundation’s Young Women’s MBC Advocate Now to Grow, Empower & Lead (ANGEL) program is at the forefront of the charge to transform the way women of color all over the nation interact with MBC patients, policymakers, providers and the scientific community. The MBC ANGEL program focuses on women of color who are disproportionately impacted by MBC yet often go underrepresented in clinical trials and the conversation on the unique needs of women living with MBC. MBC ANGELs education and advocacy program utilizes a three-pronged approach towards ending breast cancer disparities by engaging young women of color that are breast cancer survivors, living with metastatic breast cancer or community members that are committed to breast cancer advocacy, health care providers and policymakers in the 20 cities with the greatest breast cancer disparities.



This Women’s Health Month, Tigerlily Foundation, is inviting everyone to the table for the first-ever



“It is always a pleasure to connect with breast cancer advocates and thrivers. COVID-19 is bringing us together in solidarity. We have the tools now to improve patient outcomes. We now have lifesaving interventions. Everyone needs access to quality cancer risk assessment and genetic testing – now and after this pandemic. We are using this crisis to gear up, to continue to support our patients, to find innovative ways to do our work, and to prepare the next generation for whatever is ahead,” said, Dr. Olufunmilayo Olopade. Dr. Olopade is the 2017 ASCO Humanitarian Award recipient and is an internationally renowned breast cancer genetics expert with a specific focus on BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations in women of African descent. The May 29 #ListenUpMBC Confab We Are Greater Than COVID-19 Keynote Conversation and Townhall will feature Dr. Olopade and cross-sector experts.



Tigerlily has also enlisted the support of celebrity chef and Food Network Star Chef Chris Kyler and celebrity DJ Brian Henry to close out the online activities by empowering people right from their living rooms with a virtual Happy Hour complete with sessions on breast cancer and beauty, stress management, a cooking and mixologist demonstration, and a dance party. “I’m honored to help patients who are at even greater risk right now, come together in a safe way – we’re looking forward to having a great time with everyone,” said Food Network Star Chef Chris Kyler.



“Our 'MBC ANGELs' are a group of young women of color from across the U.S. who have committed to educating, empowering, and mobilizing their community against MBC. Today, living with MBC during this global pandemic, means they face compounded disparities – even more, to overcome. Tigerlily is committed to ensuring that right now, more than ever, we gather online and raise our voices together. We will not be stopped by cancer or COVID-19 and are grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received to make this initiative possible,” said Maimah Karmo, President and Founder of Tigerlily Foundation.



"We are thankful to our partners, including Lilly Oncology, Daiichi-Sankyo, Pfizer, Seattle Genetics, Amgen, Merck, Immunomedics, Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb, Q Mixers, Blue Henry, Drink Builder and The IRIS Collaborative for working with us on this critical initiative," Karmo added.



Speakers over this three-day event include: (in order of appearance)

- Maimah Karmo, President & CEO, Tigerlily Foundation

- Mia Keeys, MPH, Director of Health Equity Policy and Advocacy, American Medical Association

- Shonta Chambers, M.S.W., Executive Vice President, Patient Advocate Foundation

- Ricki Fairley, SVP, Sisters Network

- Jamil Rivers, MBC ANGEL, Tigerlily Foundation; Board of Directors, Living Beyond Breast Cancer

- Christine Hodgdon & Julia Maues, GRASP

- Jasmine Souers & Marissa Thomas, Co-Founders, For the Breast of Us

- Funmi Olopade, MD, FACP, Walter L. Palmer Distinguished Service Professor of Medicine and Human Genetics Director, Center for Clinical Cancer Genetics & Global Health, The University of Chicago Medicine

- Lori Wilson, MD, FACS, Division Chief of Surgical Oncology, Howard University, MBC ANGEL Advisor

- Shonte Drakeford, RN, CRNP MBC ANGEL Advisor, Tigerlily Foundation

- Rev. Dr. Sheron Patterson, M.T.S., D.Min, Senior Pastor, The Park

- Craig Lipset, MPH, Advisor & Founder, Clinical Innovation Partners

- Conrad Tucker, Ph.D., Arthur Hamerschlag Career Development Professor, Mechanical Engineering Courtesy Appointment, Machine Learning, Carnegie Mellon University

- Zora Asberry, TV Personality

- Regina Hampton, MD, FACS, Medical Director, Doctors Community Hospital; Co-Founder & CMO, Cherry Blossom Intimates

- Jasmine Jones, Founder & COO, Cherry Blossom Intimates

- Natalie Lewis, Destinae Wellness

- Nikkia Blakey, President, Champion Promise Foundation

- Chef Chris Kyler, Food Network Star

- Shyrea Thompson, Founder & Principal, The IRIS Collaborative

- Gerard Bonner, Founder, Bonnerfide Radio

- Kevin Reid, Mixologist & Founder, Drink Builder

- Falasha Zuend, Public Health Goals

- DJ Brian Henry, Beats to Beat Breast Cancer



About Tigerlily Foundation

Tigerlily Foundation is a leading national breast cancer organization whose mission is to educate, empower, support, and advocate for young women ages 15 to 45 before, during, and after breast cancer. Tigerlily Foundation is dedicated to ending disparities of age, stage and color. The organization works with hundreds of volunteers nationwide, providing breast health, wellness, and transformational programs to young women nationally. To learn more, visit Reston, VA, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tigerlily Foundation invites everyone to the table for the first-ever online conference dedicated to amplifying the voices of young metastatic breast cancer patients to end disparities on May 27, 29, and 30, 2020.Three Day Event Convenes Patient Advocates, Healthcare Providers, Scientists, Policymakers, Industry Leaders, Faith and Grassroots Organizations and Influencers for a National Conversation to eliminate the disparity gap and Improve the Health Outcomes of African American Women.Approximately 150,000 people in the U.S. have metastatic breast cancer (MBC) – which is breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other organs in the body and is also known as stage 4 breast cancer. This terminal cancer has no known cure – claiming nearly 40,000 lives a year for the last 20 years. Furthermore, African American women are diagnosed younger at later stages with more aggressive breast cancer types and have a 40% higher mortality rate. Yet, more than 60% of all women say they know little to nothing about MBC.Tigerlily Foundation’s Young Women’s MBC Advocate Now to Grow, Empower & Lead (ANGEL) program is at the forefront of the charge to transform the way women of color all over the nation interact with MBC patients, policymakers, providers and the scientific community. The MBC ANGEL program focuses on women of color who are disproportionately impacted by MBC yet often go underrepresented in clinical trials and the conversation on the unique needs of women living with MBC. MBC ANGELs education and advocacy program utilizes a three-pronged approach towards ending breast cancer disparities by engaging young women of color that are breast cancer survivors, living with metastatic breast cancer or community members that are committed to breast cancer advocacy, health care providers and policymakers in the 20 cities with the greatest breast cancer disparities.This Women’s Health Month, Tigerlily Foundation, is inviting everyone to the table for the first-ever #ListenUpMBC Confab on Young Women's Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities on May 27, 29, and 30 . Patients, caregivers, advocates, scientists, oncologists, industry leaders, policymakers, and social media influencers will gather online. This first of its kind three-day virtual event includes a Twitter 101 Lunch and Learn, #ListenUpMBC Confab, and Happy Hour which takes place during the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Program. Due to COVID-19, this year’s ASCO program will now be online. Tigerlily’s virtual Confab will amplify this year’s ASCO theme "Unite & Conquer: Accelerating Progress Together,” by ensuring that patient advocates continue to have a “place at the table” at scientific, policy, healthcare and media forums related to MBC.“It is always a pleasure to connect with breast cancer advocates and thrivers. COVID-19 is bringing us together in solidarity. We have the tools now to improve patient outcomes. We now have lifesaving interventions. Everyone needs access to quality cancer risk assessment and genetic testing – now and after this pandemic. We are using this crisis to gear up, to continue to support our patients, to find innovative ways to do our work, and to prepare the next generation for whatever is ahead,” said, Dr. Olufunmilayo Olopade. Dr. Olopade is the 2017 ASCO Humanitarian Award recipient and is an internationally renowned breast cancer genetics expert with a specific focus on BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations in women of African descent. The May 29 #ListenUpMBC Confab We Are Greater Than COVID-19 Keynote Conversation and Townhall will feature Dr. Olopade and cross-sector experts.Tigerlily has also enlisted the support of celebrity chef and Food Network Star Chef Chris Kyler and celebrity DJ Brian Henry to close out the online activities by empowering people right from their living rooms with a virtual Happy Hour complete with sessions on breast cancer and beauty, stress management, a cooking and mixologist demonstration, and a dance party. “I’m honored to help patients who are at even greater risk right now, come together in a safe way – we’re looking forward to having a great time with everyone,” said Food Network Star Chef Chris Kyler.“Our 'MBC ANGELs' are a group of young women of color from across the U.S. who have committed to educating, empowering, and mobilizing their community against MBC. Today, living with MBC during this global pandemic, means they face compounded disparities – even more, to overcome. Tigerlily is committed to ensuring that right now, more than ever, we gather online and raise our voices together. We will not be stopped by cancer or COVID-19 and are grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received to make this initiative possible,” said Maimah Karmo, President and Founder of Tigerlily Foundation."We are thankful to our partners, including Lilly Oncology, Daiichi-Sankyo, Pfizer, Seattle Genetics, Amgen, Merck, Immunomedics, Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb, Q Mixers, Blue Henry, Drink Builder and The IRIS Collaborative for working with us on this critical initiative," Karmo added.Speakers over this three-day event include: (in order of appearance)- Maimah Karmo, President & CEO, Tigerlily Foundation- Mia Keeys, MPH, Director of Health Equity Policy and Advocacy, American Medical Association- Shonta Chambers, M.S.W., Executive Vice President, Patient Advocate Foundation- Ricki Fairley, SVP, Sisters Network- Jamil Rivers, MBC ANGEL, Tigerlily Foundation; Board of Directors, Living Beyond Breast Cancer- Christine Hodgdon & Julia Maues, GRASP- Jasmine Souers & Marissa Thomas, Co-Founders, For the Breast of Us- Funmi Olopade, MD, FACP, Walter L. Palmer Distinguished Service Professor of Medicine and Human Genetics Director, Center for Clinical Cancer Genetics & Global Health, The University of Chicago Medicine- Lori Wilson, MD, FACS, Division Chief of Surgical Oncology, Howard University, MBC ANGEL Advisor- Shonte Drakeford, RN, CRNP MBC ANGEL Advisor, Tigerlily Foundation- Rev. Dr. Sheron Patterson, M.T.S., D.Min, Senior Pastor, The Park- Craig Lipset, MPH, Advisor & Founder, Clinical Innovation Partners- Conrad Tucker, Ph.D., Arthur Hamerschlag Career Development Professor, Mechanical Engineering Courtesy Appointment, Machine Learning, Carnegie Mellon University- Zora Asberry, TV Personality- Regina Hampton, MD, FACS, Medical Director, Doctors Community Hospital; Co-Founder & CMO, Cherry Blossom Intimates- Jasmine Jones, Founder & COO, Cherry Blossom Intimates- Natalie Lewis, Destinae Wellness- Nikkia Blakey, President, Champion Promise Foundation- Chef Chris Kyler, Food Network Star- Shyrea Thompson, Founder & Principal, The IRIS Collaborative- Gerard Bonner, Founder, Bonnerfide Radio- Kevin Reid, Mixologist & Founder, Drink Builder- Falasha Zuend, Public Health Goals- DJ Brian Henry, Beats to Beat Breast CancerAbout Tigerlily FoundationTigerlily Foundation is a leading national breast cancer organization whose mission is to educate, empower, support, and advocate for young women ages 15 to 45 before, during, and after breast cancer. Tigerlily Foundation is dedicated to ending disparities of age, stage and color. The organization works with hundreds of volunteers nationwide, providing breast health, wellness, and transformational programs to young women nationally. To learn more, visit http://tigerlilyfoundation.org . Follow @TigerlilyCares and share #ListenUpMBC Contact Information Tigerlily Foundation

Mamah Karmo

888-580-6253



www.tigerlilyfoundation.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tigerlily Foundation