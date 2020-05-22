ReStart RI Launched to Bring Assistance to 1000 Small Businesses and New Startups

Press Releases SCORE RI Press Release Share Blog

“SCORE Rhode Island has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office for decades and they are a tremendous asset in our business community. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, so we’re very excited about the launch of the SCORE ReStart RI program where small business owners can get free, practical advice from experienced business practitioners on how to reopen their businesses and thrive,” said Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea.



The ReStart RI initiative consists of three major efforts:



1. Mentoring – SCORE RI has committed 50 experienced volunteers to service Rhode Island and South Coast Massachusetts as certified small business mentors, subject matter experts, and workshop presenters. These experienced professionals are working to help businesses get restarted by providing practical answers to the challenges required to succeed in the new economy. They have already more than doubled one-on-one mentoring during the past two months since the crisis began, including in finance, taxation, human resources, legal, business operations, marketing, sales, and supply chain.



2. Education – SCORE RI has already hosted 12 workshops dedicated to guiding small businesses through the COVID-19 crisis. Topics include understanding the federal relief programs, marketing during the COVID-19 era, and how to restart and adapt your business model to the challenges caused by the economic crisis - from cash flow to new regulations. Many previous workshops are available on replay at https://ri.score.org/restart-ri and a list of upcoming new workshops can be found at https://ri.score.org/content/take-workshop-161.



Going forward weekly webinars will share SCORE and ReStart RI’s partner’s practical business knowledge and experience. Online workshops will help small businesses think through small business issues, such as reopening a business, compliance with new health regulations, cash flow, obtaining working capital loans, and innovating and reinventing the business model.



3. Financial Assistance – Since monthly cash flow is one of the main financial issues small businesses need to address, SCORE is compiling a list of banks and credit unions that will provide working capital and term loans to help restart and expand their businesses.



SCORE Rhode Island will continue to partner with local government and business organizations to help get small businesses up and running. SCORE Rhode Island’s partners include:



- Rhode Island Secretary of State

- Commerce RI

- Small Business Administration (SBA)

- Rhode Island Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

- Center For Women & Enterprise (CWE)

- Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC)

- The Business Development Company (BDC)

- Community Investment Corporation (CIC)

- Social Enterprise Greenhouse

- Sprout CoWorking

- Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

- Multicultural Innovation Center

- Innovate Newport

- Providence Cambridge Innovation Center

- South Eastern Economic Development Corporation (SEED)

- New Bedford Quest Center for Innovation (Groundwork)

- Twelve Chambers of Commerce in Rhode Island and South Coast Massachusetts



About SCORE: Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs in 2019 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



SCORE Contacts:

Ray Gorman

Chapter Co-Chair

401-226-0077

raymond.gorman@scorevolunteer.org



Rochelle Blease

Chapter Co-Chair

401-226-0077

David Bradley

401-300-4914



https://ri.score.org

