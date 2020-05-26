Lanner's V6S Rugged NVR Provides a Unified Platform for Genetec's Onboard Fleet Monitoring Solution

Modern onboard fleet monitoring solutions are able to take full advantage of the hardware features in Lanner’s V6S, a fanless shock and vibration-protected x86 in-vehicle NVR. This NVR simplifies integration with vehicle fleet monitoring solutions such as Genetec Security Center, which monitors, collects and distributes public transit fleet video feeds and data through a centralized platform.





Lanner's V6S x86 in-vehicle NVR provides a flexible and reliable all-in-one platform for mobile network video surveillance, diagnostics and access control systems. This onboard NVR provides the network and vehicle connectivity features that take full advantage of Genetec onboard fleet monitoring capabilities - enabling simplified PoE camera connectivity, vehicle diagnostics, video storage, live access and transmission.



The extensive vehicle integration features enable reliable vehicle diagnostics and data acquisition, with vehicle sensors feeding data to Genetec’s Vehicle Monitoring module using the onboard NVR’s integrated CAN bus and flexible digital & serial I/O. This onboard module prioritizes and transfers video and data to the server-side system. A dedicated storage server, an archiver, collects, organizes, and stores the data. Operators connect to the server-side system for live monitoring and investigations.



“With Lanner's V6S, Genetec Security Center can efficiently monitor 100's of buses remotely, synchronize onboard data and allow staff to collaborate across agencies and scale their solutions at any time,” said Attilio Belenchia, Director of Intelligent Transportation Solutions Business Unit at Lanner Electronics.



The V6S features 10-port PoE GbE, a fanless ruggedized build and flexible shock / vibration resistant mounting. Extension modules allow for a multitude of wireless options, from WiFi to dual SIM 4G/LTE (AT&T, Verizon, Private LTE, CBRS, FirstNet, CAT-6, CAT-12) for mobile connectivity with seamless network failover. Genetec’s unified security platform blends IP security systems within a single intuitive interface to simplify operations. From access control, video surveillance, and automatic license plate recognition to communications, intrusion detection and analytics.



About Lanner:

Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers and application developers. The company is also a pioneer in white box solutions for 5G edge computing and virtualization. Lanner has over 1,000 employees worldwide with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada and China. For more information, visit www.lanner-america.com to learn more. Follow for latest updated on Twitter at @LannerAmerica



About Genetec:

