Spectrum Bullpen Awarded Navy SBIR

Spectrum Bullpen, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) established in 2016. Our research and development mainly centers around Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) with an emphasis on communication, spectrum management and electronic warfare. We have created solutions for machine readable policies for Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) radios as well as providing various military radio certification and Spectrum Supportability Risk Assessments (SSRA) for DoD RF equipment. Palm Bay, FL, June 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Spectrum Bullpen, LLC, a defense contracting technology research and development company, has been awarded a U.S. Navy Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Technology Acceleration contract aimed at providing a small form factor retractable antenna for secure communications on medium-sized Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs). This antenna includes a raising and lowering mechanism, as well as the compact antenna (a pencil-shaped High Frequency (HF) through L-band antenna). This antenna solution will be suitable for integration onto a medium-sized UUV such as the Navy’s Razorback torpedo tube launch/recovery (TTLR)). The final product of this SBIR will be the raising and lowering mechanism and the HF through L-band antenna, integrated as a complete system which is able to be raised and lowered when installed on the identified UUV. The antenna will provide a means to communicate in sea surface environmental conditions up to sea state 2.The project, named “Rapid Reconstitution of Communications and Compact Hardware Solutions” will provide the Navy a means of radiating Radio Frequency (RF) information from HF through L band without impeding the operation of the UUV launched from a torpedo tube. This requires the antenna to be designed and built to very constrained dimensions: 24 inches (L) X 2.9 inches (H) X 3 inches (W) and must be neutrally buoyant when fully collapsed.The Rapid Reconstitution of Communications and Compact Hardware Solutions project is scheduled to take place in mid-2020 for a period of five months with a potential of moving to a phase II and III project in the future.Spectrum Bullpen, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) established in 2016. Our research and development mainly centers around Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) with an emphasis on communication, spectrum management and electronic warfare. We have created solutions for machine readable policies for Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) radios as well as providing various military radio certification and Spectrum Supportability Risk Assessments (SSRA) for DoD RF equipment. Contact Information Spectrum Bullpen, LLC

Raymond Shaw

407-885-0662



www.spectrumbullpen.com

sara.velasquez@spectrumbullpen.com



