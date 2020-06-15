MOC1 Solutions Revolutionizes Hospital Security, Care and Human Resources

Press Releases Mobile Office Communications Inc. DBA... Press Release Share Blog

* Workflow assistance,

* Diagnosis facilitation,

* Clinical Trial Support



The HIAMS solution provides the next level of digital identification and recognition. The technology used by HIAMS is NIST evaluated and rated as 99.8% accurate. HIAMS is able to recognize unique patterns and can be integrated with other identification technologies that read palm veins, scanning iris and reading fingerprints as a primary or secondary form of identification authentication.



Healthcare practices are under constant threat from both physical security breaches and cyber threats. HIAMS enables more advanced:



* Facility security including threat detection

* Fraud prevention

* Improved Care Delivery

* Support Physicians Mental Health



Automated Fraud Prevention:

Applied to a video surveillance system across medical facilities HIAMS can provide a non-intrusive effective way to detect and identify:



* Suspicious people like those previously flagged or wanted by authorities

* Drug Seekers

* Insurance imposters

* Patients

* Medical Specialists

* New Visitors sorted by category

* Potential Fraudulent Individuals



The facilities security team will be able to mitigate troubling situations without drawing too much attention.



Most cyber threats don't pose direct risks to patient lives and post-treatment health outcomes, medical errors do. HIAMS helps prevent wrongful identification that could potentially lead to:



* Misdiagnosis,

* Inadequate site procedures,

* Incorrect therapy administration,

* Unintentional harmful actions



HIAMS provides for an additional safeguard measure and interim step for patient identification.



HIAMS can be added to supplement other biometric identification methods and can excel where other methods fail. For example: if a patient loses their identification bracelet or, other location tracker and are unconscious at admission.



Another example is if using a fingerprint scanner poses a risk of infection this solution can be used as a touchless means for identification.



HIAMS can now account for variations in a person's look, such as different angels, lighting, hairstyles and facial hair. It can identify a patient in the even when a patient cannot identify themselves or, focus their sights on a camera like when a person is admitted after a physical injury, in distress, or in an unconscious state with 99.8% accuracy.



Detecting Emotions in Real-Time:



Apart from identifying people, HIAMS also enables real-time emotion detection. This feature can bring in multiple benefits to healthcare organizations, both in care delivery and internal operations.



Reducing Burnouts:

A current survey conducted by Medscape revealed that 44% of physicians reported felling burned out. Moreover, 4% of them were diagnosed with clinical depression and 11% were colloquially depressed.



Medical organizations will be able to independently assess specialists' frustration levels and build a system for burnout prevention. This way, organizations can make sure that every care team member is at the top of their productivity and in good mental health, so they can focus on patient needs better. Such practice can also lead to an overall decrease in medical errors caused by human factors.



Optimizing Pain Relief:

Real-time emotions can also be applied to:



* Care Delivery

* Pain Management



Nicholas Kalargyros, President of MOC1 Solutions stated that, "Sometimes patients recovering after a serious injury or, surgery may not be able to use the patient-controlled analgesia pump to control the flow of painkillers. Additionally, some patients can misuse the pump, risking an opioid addiction. With real-time emotions analysis synchronized with the pain medication pump, HIAMS can capture the slightest changes in patients' facial expressions, calculate and deliver the exact doses needed to ensure patients' comfort without risk to trigger an addiction."



Many industries, including retail, banking, entertainment, and sports, invest in technologies to get a competitive advantage in transaction processing and service improvement. But, when it comes to healthcare, the reasons to adopt this solution have more life-changing implications. When clinical stakeholders hop on the next big thing, they put the business potential last and focus on the practical benefits for their staff and patients first.



