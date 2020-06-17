AppIt Ventures, an Industry-Leading Custom Software Development Company, Has Completely Rebranded





Since AppIt's inception in 2009, the company has built over 500 applications and custom software products for Startups, Enterprises, and Fortune 500 Companies. The rebranding project began in the early stages of the COVID-19 Pandemic of 2020 and coincided with an interesting economic time frame that left companies all over the world in pursuit of creative and sustainable ways to address the needs of a quickly changing marketplace.



The rebrand has enabled AppIt to refresh its entire image with a clean, modern feel that is similar to the products that the company develops for their clients. The new AppIt website acts as a hub of resources for business owners who want to get started with custom software development or building an app.



“AppIt’s rebrand is a huge step in our company’s 10+ year evolution. It showcases not just what we do, how we do it, who we serve, and who we are, but how first and foremost, as designers and developers, we focus on creating world-class user experiences. A company’s brand and website should be their best foot forward. I’m proud to say that we are finally there as a company, but we’ll never stop innovating, updating, and storytelling,” said Amanda Moriuchi, CEO of AppIt.



AppIt’s new image including their new brand colors, logo, and website was developed in-house, through a collaborative process involving the leadership team, the marketing team, the design team, and the development team--discover, design, develop, deploy. Their 4 step process and department-wide teamwork are reflective of AppIt’s niche for taking high level ideas and recreating them in custom software.



The new website offers users a clean and engaging design with a highly intuitive navigation. Furthermore, it offers ultra-fast loading times, beautiful web-responsiveness, and aesthetically pleasing colors and graphics on all major devices (desktop, tablet, and mobile landscape and portrait modes). Most importantly, it is more personalized to deliver highly relevant content and resources depending on what a user is searching for on the website.



AppIt is a Denver-based, woman owned, custom software development company. Their team of experienced app developers and designers focus on mobile applications, web development, and custom software development.



