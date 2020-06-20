Press Releases ALS Therapy Development Institute Press Release Share Blog

On June 25, "How I Brewed This: Craft Brewer Series" to Feature Two Big Names in the Washington State Brewing Scene





Located in Cambridge, MA, ALS TDI employs more than 30 full-time scientists and researchers with expertise across all areas of drug discovery. ALS TDI is recognized as an international leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotechs around the world. Awarded the highest nonprofit rating – four stars – on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Learn more at www.als.net. Yakima, WA, June 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The ALS Therapy Development Institute ( ALS TDI ) is excited to announce that on Thursday, June 25, they will be hosting the second episode of their new “How I Brewed This: Craft Brewer Series,” featuring Kevin Smith of Bale Breaker Brewing Company and Mike Smith of B.T. Loftus Ranches.Mike and Kevin Smith are both big names in the Washington State brewing scene. Mike is a third generation hop farmer who owns and operates B.T. Loftus Ranches, one of the largest providers of hops for the craft beer industry. His son, Kevin, followed in his father’s footsteps in the craft beer industry as the owner and brewmaster of Bale Breaker Brewing Company, one of Washington’s largest and best loved independent breweries.Mike and Kevin will join ALS TDI on Zoom on Thursday, June 25, from 8pm to 9pm EST to virtually share a beer with participants while discussing topics including brewing craft beer in the Pacific Northwest and the ins and outs of growing, selecting, and brewing with hops. In addition to listening, participants will have the opportunity to interact with the brewers on Zoom and ask questions throughout the event.Tickets are required to attend, and spaces are limited, so early registration is highly recommended. Interested participants can register online now at als.net/howibrewedthisep2. Tickets are $20, and all proceeds will go to supporting ALS TDI’s mission to discover effective treatments for ALS.This is not the first time ALS TDI has partnered with the Smith family to raise money for ALS research through craft beer. Mike and his wife, Cheryl Hanses, have been our longtime partners in Ales for ALS , a yearly program in which brewers across the country are provided with a specially selected blend of hops from B.T. Loftus Ranches, free of charge. Each brewery creates its own unique beer from this hop blend, and donates a portion of the proceeds to support ALS TDI. The program is put on in honor of the nine members of Cheryl’s family who have passed from, or are currently battling, ALS.To register to attend How I Brewed This on June 25, visit https://als.net/howibrewedthisep2 About The ALS Therapy Development InstituteThe ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and its researchers quickly discover and validate potential treatments for ALS. It is the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Led by drug development experts and people with ALS, ALS TDI understands the urgent need to slow and stop this disease.Located in Cambridge, MA, ALS TDI employs more than 30 full-time scientists and researchers with expertise across all areas of drug discovery. ALS TDI is recognized as an international leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotechs around the world. Awarded the highest nonprofit rating – four stars – on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Learn more at www.als.net. Contact Information ALS Therapy Development Institute

