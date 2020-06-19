Press Releases Heartfulness Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Heartfulness: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Join the Millions of Meditating Hearts on International Day of Yoga to Make Compassion Contagious

#YogaforCompassion





As we continue to figure out how to face the challenges caused by the pandemic, and the personal, financial and social challenges of our times, the need to live a life of compassion is paramount. Compassion will help soothe hearts laden with fear and insecurity about the future. This event will showcase the need for compassion and will inspire people how to live a life of compassion. The transformative powers of compassion have been chronicled extensively in all the great world scriptures, and it is time for us to remind ourselves of them.



The following luminaries will be taking part in the Yogathon: Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), Guide of Heartfulness; YogRishi Baba Ramdev; AYUSH Minister, Shripad Naik; UNIC India Officer-in-Charge, Shri Rajeev Chandran; musicians Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan.



Commenting on the theme of the event, Daaji said, "Compassion is contagious and can transmit faster than any virus, while making us stronger. International Day of Yoga is a very apt platform to spread the message of compassion, and celebrities from all walks of life have readily agreed to lend their voice to this cause. This international Yogathon will help bring consciousness to the need for more elevated acts of compassion, allowing all our lives to be more peaceful and meaningful."



The Indian Ambassador to the US Mr. Taranjit Sandhu congratulated the Heartfulness Institute and its team of volunteers for getting such a large participation from all over the world. He added, “Heartfulness is doing a commendable work by promoting physical and mental wellbeing though meditation.” He also declared, “Let this clarion call for unity be heard by all of humanity and may all participants feel the transmission of love and compassion in their hearts.”



Commenting on the Yogathon as a co-host Mr.Shripad Naik said, “This International yoga day 2020 will be a significant milestone in the journey of bringing yoga practices to the world. This vision inspired by our Honorable Prime Minister is now adopted by the United Nations and is a global movement. The tradition of yoga is time immemorial and is another contribution to the heritage of the world, a fact that should make all Indians proud wherever there are. It is our responsibility to nurture and share the benefit of this phenomenal practice so that the future generations are also able to enjoy this gift to mankind.”



The event will go live on 20 June 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time in the US and on 21 June 2020 at 7 a.m. in India.



It will be available on the following social media links:

Weblink and registration for the event is

http://youtube.com/heartfulness/

https://www.facebook.com/practiceheartfulness



Event partners include:

The 100 plus partners organizations who are lending support to this event include top organizations such from corporations, social transformation organization, International and National Government bodies amongst other and include the following Aahoa, AAPI, Gujarati Samaj, Sewa International, AIM for Sewa, TANA, TAMA, ATA, Tamil Sangham, Punjabi, Sindi, and Rajasthani associations, DDFC, UCO Bank, SBI, NTPC, BHEL, Port Association of India, Reliance Jio, GICPL, Delhi Police, SEBI, GACL, Indigo Airlines, being the notable.



Join us all to come together and spread the message of compassion.



About Heartfulness:

Heartfulness (www.heartfulness.org) is a lifestyle based on simple meditative practices and skills. It has been around for over 100 years. Heartfulness helps people find inner calm, peace and stillness. The simple practices are offered to people of all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs and economic situations, over the age of 15, free of charge. With over 4 million practitioners, Heartfulness has been adopted in thousands of schools and colleges, and over 250,000 professionals have been introduced to Heartfulness in corporations, non-governmental and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by over 13,000 certified volunteer trainers in 160 countries.



For further details please contact Rajesh Gurram: rajesh@perfectrelations.com Alpharetta, GA, June 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Compassion takes centre stage on International Day of Yoga 2020. This year, it also happens to be World Music Day. Heartfulness Institute, in partnership with the Ministry of AYUSH and the United Nations Department of Public Information, will be hosting a global Yogathon, with a call to make compassion contagious, music, conversations on Yoga, and an opportunity to meditate together. This event has the overwhelming support of more than 1000 social, professional, and cultural organizations in North America, India and other parts of the world.As we continue to figure out how to face the challenges caused by the pandemic, and the personal, financial and social challenges of our times, the need to live a life of compassion is paramount. Compassion will help soothe hearts laden with fear and insecurity about the future. This event will showcase the need for compassion and will inspire people how to live a life of compassion. The transformative powers of compassion have been chronicled extensively in all the great world scriptures, and it is time for us to remind ourselves of them.The following luminaries will be taking part in the Yogathon: Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), Guide of Heartfulness; YogRishi Baba Ramdev; AYUSH Minister, Shripad Naik; UNIC India Officer-in-Charge, Shri Rajeev Chandran; musicians Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan.Commenting on the theme of the event, Daaji said, "Compassion is contagious and can transmit faster than any virus, while making us stronger. International Day of Yoga is a very apt platform to spread the message of compassion, and celebrities from all walks of life have readily agreed to lend their voice to this cause. This international Yogathon will help bring consciousness to the need for more elevated acts of compassion, allowing all our lives to be more peaceful and meaningful."The Indian Ambassador to the US Mr. Taranjit Sandhu congratulated the Heartfulness Institute and its team of volunteers for getting such a large participation from all over the world. He added, “Heartfulness is doing a commendable work by promoting physical and mental wellbeing though meditation.” He also declared, “Let this clarion call for unity be heard by all of humanity and may all participants feel the transmission of love and compassion in their hearts.”Commenting on the Yogathon as a co-host Mr.Shripad Naik said, “This International yoga day 2020 will be a significant milestone in the journey of bringing yoga practices to the world. This vision inspired by our Honorable Prime Minister is now adopted by the United Nations and is a global movement. The tradition of yoga is time immemorial and is another contribution to the heritage of the world, a fact that should make all Indians proud wherever there are. It is our responsibility to nurture and share the benefit of this phenomenal practice so that the future generations are also able to enjoy this gift to mankind.”The event will go live on 20 June 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time in the US and on 21 June 2020 at 7 a.m. in India.It will be available on the following social media links:Weblink and registration for the event is http://heartfulness.org/IDY Event partners include:The 100 plus partners organizations who are lending support to this event include top organizations such from corporations, social transformation organization, International and National Government bodies amongst other and include the following Aahoa, AAPI, Gujarati Samaj, Sewa International, AIM for Sewa, TANA, TAMA, ATA, Tamil Sangham, Punjabi, Sindi, and Rajasthani associations, DDFC, UCO Bank, SBI, NTPC, BHEL, Port Association of India, Reliance Jio, GICPL, Delhi Police, SEBI, GACL, Indigo Airlines, being the notable.Join us all to come together and spread the message of compassion.About Heartfulness:Heartfulness (www.heartfulness.org) is a lifestyle based on simple meditative practices and skills. It has been around for over 100 years. Heartfulness helps people find inner calm, peace and stillness. The simple practices are offered to people of all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs and economic situations, over the age of 15, free of charge. With over 4 million practitioners, Heartfulness has been adopted in thousands of schools and colleges, and over 250,000 professionals have been introduced to Heartfulness in corporations, non-governmental and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by over 13,000 certified volunteer trainers in 160 countries.For further details please contact Rajesh Gurram: rajesh@perfectrelations.com Contact Information Heartfulness

Sanjay Sehgal

+918527322744



https://heartfulness.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Heartfulness