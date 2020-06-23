Youth Sports Nonprofit Uses HealthShield to be First in Country to Get Kids Back on Lacrosse Field Safely; Intermountain Lacrosse Scans Nearly 4000 Players on Opening Day

Press Releases 42Chat Press Release Share Blog

IMLAX is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the organization and growth of youth lacrosse in Utah and southern Idaho, making it the largest geographic league in the U.S. Managers were eager to get athletes back on the field but had over 179 teams and 3500 players, across 50 different programs in 20 locations, returning to the fields after the state lifted COVID-19 restrictions. Ensuring the safety of players, coaches, volunteers, referees, and spectators - and complying with a myriad of state and local COVID-19 regulations - required capturing symptom screenings from everyone who stepped on a field. They turned to HealthShield to manage the process.



Using the HealthShield tool, more than 3,500 families were able to send a text, take a survey, and symptom screen before practice and games began, allowing managers to confirm that every player, coach, official, and volunteer had confirmed their health before they took the field. Healthshield allowed IMLAX to quickly provide government-approved health assessments via text - something most people are very comfortable using. In doing so, they saved hundreds of hours of paperwork and filing, and, even more importantly, avoided an inundation of phone calls asking how and where to complete surveys. In addition, there were no lines to wait in or pens and clipboards to share, ensuring better hygiene.



“We are excited to be the first youth lacrosse league in the US to reopen after the pandemic,” said Colin Madsen, Intermountain Lacrosse Boys Youth Director. “Point blank, we could not have done it without HealthShield. I can’t imagine doing this with pen and paper.”



Business owners around the country are scrambling to adhere to CDC and state guidelines around reopening, and have a lot to organize. New regulations, customer expectations, and simple common sense demand a new way of ensuring everyone’s safety. HealthShield sends a text to a user directing them to a three-question, CDC-compliant COVID-19 survey. Once completed, the user receives either a valid green mark to enter the business, or they get a red mark, restricting their access and referring them to additional steps.



"IMLAX is just one example of the myriad of businesses using HealthShield to quickly and safely reopen as states lift restrictions," said Chuck Elias, CEO, 42Chat. “We are working with restaurants, country clubs, associations, office and HR managers, and more to provide another level of reopening confidence and compliance. We’re proud to be the market leader in live event AI technology, and to now also offer new products in areas of great need, such as COVID screening and liability management.”



About 42Chat

Salt Lake City, UT, June 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 42Chat, an award-winning provider of AI chatbot solutions, announced that Intermountain Lacrosse (IMLAX) was able to open up its fields to players before any other league in the U.S. by using HealthShield, an SMS-based COVID screening tool to help businesses reopen quickly.

About 42Chat

42Chat builds text AI chatbots that help businesses build stronger brand relationships with their customers, employees and partners by delivering responsive, personal, and meaningful experiences over text. 42Chat's text AI chatbots have a proven track record in the live-event space, revolutionizing the attendee experience by providing 24/7 interaction and engagement via SMS. Now 42Chat is expanding its mission, empowering businesses and brands to connect instantly and communicate effectively with their employees, vendors, and customers.

Contact Information
Mindfull Marketing + PR
Christine Perkett
781-834-5852

Christine Perkett

781-834-5852





