Press Releases MightyLytes Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from MightyLytes: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Mompreneur Announces Brand Relaunch of Therapy Weights for Special Needs Kids and Seniors





“I’d envisioned this as a personally meaning-filled, small business that would enable me to support my family,” said Yosuico. “It also serves as a platform for the message that we’re all ‘Different by Design’ and can leverage life challenges to grow and to help others. I’m very grateful and excited for the chance to fulfill my original vision.”



MightyLytes are water-resistant, low-profile, lightweight wrist and ankle weights that provide gentle resistance, sensory input, and stability for kids and adults of all ages, for therapy and fitness. They’re available in child and adult sizes, in weights ranging from one-eighth to one pound. MightyLytes are used in some of the nation’s top hospitals, including The Johns Hopkins Kennedy Krieger Institute, All Children’s Hospital, and Shriner’s Children’s hospitals, as well as in therapy practices and homes worldwide.



In addition to special needs kids, Yosuico’s new line is set to feature expanded offerings to seniors and athletes.



“The weights are light and low-profile enough to add gentle resistance to youth sports like baseball or cheerleading and to power up routine daily activities for seniors,” Yosuico said. “They can also gently stabilize tremors.”



Yosuico originally developed the weights to help her son Isaac, who has Down Syndrome. Learning he would suffer from hypotonia - poor muscle tone and weakness - Yosuico sewed a small pair of weights in her basement. Isaac’s physical therapist - an expert doctor of physical therapy and ultra-athlete suggested they would be useful in treating many different conditions and populations.



Yosuico launched in 2015 after being approached by an investor. The brand quickly grew to sell through six international retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Amazon international in five European markets, far exceeding her own projections - but not the grossly inflated goals set by her investors.



To learn more about MightyLytes’ corporate values or products, visit www.mightylytes.com. To give to their crowdfunding campaign, please visit https://ifundwomen.com/projects/mightylytes-reboot-challenge. Safe Harbor, FL, June 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MightyLytes announced that it is raising $30,000 via a rewards crowdfunding campaign to relaunch their line of unique pediatric therapy weights with expanded offerings for seniors and young athletes. MightyLytes is a newly-branded reboot of MightyTykes, the brand founder Isabella Yosuico was forced to abandon after a prolonged dispute with her original investors, an ordeal covered in the Tampa Bay Times.“I’d envisioned this as a personally meaning-filled, small business that would enable me to support my family,” said Yosuico. “It also serves as a platform for the message that we’re all ‘Different by Design’ and can leverage life challenges to grow and to help others. I’m very grateful and excited for the chance to fulfill my original vision.”MightyLytes are water-resistant, low-profile, lightweight wrist and ankle weights that provide gentle resistance, sensory input, and stability for kids and adults of all ages, for therapy and fitness. They’re available in child and adult sizes, in weights ranging from one-eighth to one pound. MightyLytes are used in some of the nation’s top hospitals, including The Johns Hopkins Kennedy Krieger Institute, All Children’s Hospital, and Shriner’s Children’s hospitals, as well as in therapy practices and homes worldwide.In addition to special needs kids, Yosuico’s new line is set to feature expanded offerings to seniors and athletes.“The weights are light and low-profile enough to add gentle resistance to youth sports like baseball or cheerleading and to power up routine daily activities for seniors,” Yosuico said. “They can also gently stabilize tremors.”Yosuico originally developed the weights to help her son Isaac, who has Down Syndrome. Learning he would suffer from hypotonia - poor muscle tone and weakness - Yosuico sewed a small pair of weights in her basement. Isaac’s physical therapist - an expert doctor of physical therapy and ultra-athlete suggested they would be useful in treating many different conditions and populations.Yosuico launched in 2015 after being approached by an investor. The brand quickly grew to sell through six international retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Amazon international in five European markets, far exceeding her own projections - but not the grossly inflated goals set by her investors.To learn more about MightyLytes’ corporate values or products, visit www.mightylytes.com. To give to their crowdfunding campaign, please visit https://ifundwomen.com/projects/mightylytes-reboot-challenge. Contact Information MightyLytes

Isabella Yosuico

727.337.6100



www.mightylytes.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MightyLytes