Company Overview

123 Design

Press Release
PreLynx Portals Allow You to Reopen with Confidence
Sarasota, FL, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With COVID-19 cases soaring, reopening has slowed across the nation. Even where the government permits reopening, most businesses must rely on consumers, customers, students or visitors feeling comfortable with the steps taken to ensure their safety. PreLynx Portal provides that need.

youtu.be/X_ODSFsz-GA

PreLynx Portals are the gateway to reopening with confidence. Wearing masks reduces transmission by 85%. If everyone masked entering a building goes through a PreLynx Portal, they will also be sanitized of the COVID contact transmission, thus increasing their safety in your establishment or business.

With schools planning to reopen for the fall season, fully-optimized PreLynx Portals are able to reassure parents that their precious loved ones are in a safe environment as they have all been

(1) scanned for fever,
(2) misted for sanitization (FDA approved for COVID),
(3) checked for weapons and
(4) checked for narcotics, and now can concentrate on learning.

Travelers will feel relaxed seeing all the precautions have been established for their safety and comfort. The PreLynx Portal is their first glimpse of how the future will be safer for years to come. Visitors to malls, casinos, hotels, and office buildings will flock to locations they feel safe.

CDC recommendations will continue until a safe, effective vaccination is released, but we can get back to reopening the country if we follow the scientific advice and utilize new technologies. There is a high demand for innovations that combat all aspects of the virus, the PreLynx Portal is among them. Orders are coming in and will be filled on a first come basis.

For more information on this innovative PreLynx Portal, contact

Heidi Reslow at (978) 866-8801
PreLynx
www.123.Design/PreLynx
1500 Independence Blvd. Suite 200,
Sarasota, FL 34234
heidi@123.design
Contact Information
123 Design
Leo Riza
(978) 866-8801
Contact
https://123.design
Attached Files

PreLynx Portal at Fitness Centers and Gyms
Filename: PrelynxGYM.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Starbucks
Filename: PrelynxsTARBUCKS.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Subways and Rail Road Stations
Filename: PrelynxSubway.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Elevator Entrances
Filename: PrelynxSchool2.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Nike and Retail Store Entrance
Filename: PrelynxNike.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Bed Bath and Beyond
Filename: PrelynxBedBathBeyond.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Hospitals
Filename: PrelynxHospital.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Cruisees, Cruisliner Boarding
Filename: PrelynxCruise2.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Movie Theaters
Filename: PrelynxSchool3.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Coach and other Retail Store Entrances
Filename: PrelynxCoach.jpg

PreLynx Portal Boarding a Ship
Filename: PrelynxCruise.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Hotels, Motels, Bed and Breakfast
Filename: PrelynxHotel.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Airports, TSA checkpoints
Filename: PrelynxAirport.jpg

PreLynx Portal Front
Filename: PRELYNX_2020-03-15-01.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Airports Walkways
Filename: PrelynxAirport2.jpg

PreLynx Portal Functionality
Filename: PRELYNX_2020-03-15_08.jpg

PreLynx Portal Color Indicator
Filename: LYNXPRO2020-03-1507text.jpg

PreLynx Portal Detail
Filename: PRELYNX1.jpg

PreLynx Portal at Disney Gift Shop
Filename: PrelynxDisney.jpg
  

