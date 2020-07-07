Dr. Marc Nader of Faith In God Publishing Group Released the Academic Book "Failed Nations and Communities" to Help Developing Countries and Low Income Neighborhoods

The Academic Book "Failed Nations and Communities" (The Second Mental Independence) has been designed to help developing countries and low income neighborhoods to adopt commendable behavior. The law of cause and effect, bad choices have led to their decline. Such comportment must be changed before any betterment can be perceived. Now available in both French and English on Amazon. After this release, Scholars' Mind Alliance was created.





Furthermore, in the summer of 2019, a group of scholars led by Dr. Marc A. Nader founded an academic organization labeled as Scholars’ Mind Alliance (a division of Faith In God Publishing Group). Scholars’ Mind Alliance primarily centered their efforts on helping authors and students to structure, edit essays, research, doctoral dissertations and books along with a variety of other complex subjects. Such initiative was aimed at bolstering authors and students’ cognitive capabilities to the apical layer of human literary performance. The undertaking became an instant success with global students from Kindergarten to the Doctoral level enhancing their scholastic artistry and keen-edged faculty. To attain such heights of human academic performance three elementary methods are often utilized: Sound learning tools for dissertation research, repetition and observation. You may upload your academic dissertation or essay for publication.



Global employer Scholars' Mind Alliance, a division of Faith In God Publishing Group



Daytona Beach, FL, July 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Academic Book "Failed Nations and Communities" (The Second Mental Independence) by Dr. Marc A. Nader has been published by Faith In God Publishing Group and is now available in both English and French on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles and all other digital book stores.