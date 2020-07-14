SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at Tomales Fire Station - West Marin Fire House Flips the Switch to Solar

Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay clean energy provider for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 38.4 kW DC solar electric system at Tomales Fire Station in the remote West Marin town of Tomales, CA. The solar power system was designed and installed by SolarCraft, lowering their carbon footprint and utility costs by almost $14,000 per year.





The new construction brings the firehouse into the modern era with solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and an upgraded on-site septic tank. The new features have earned the Marin County Fire Department building LEED status, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The new facility replaces the original station built in 1971 that was designed to house a single engine company with living quarters for one firefighter.



During the life of the system, 36 metric tons of carbon dioxide will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by over 88,000 miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by 47 acres of trees in one year.



About Tomales Fire Station

The Tomales Fire Station is located in the community of Tomales, protecting historic downtown Tomales, the Tomales Bay coastline, Pacific Ocean and ranches. Due to its remote location, the Tomales fire station houses the first fire engine in Marin County staffed with a paramedic and lifesaving Advanced Life Support equipment. The station has three fire engines, water search-and-rescue equipment and, during fire season, a six-person crew for wildland fire protection under contract with Cal Fire. Tomales is the only Marin County Station to utilize volunteers to supplement the permanent staff.



SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric, and Battery / Energy Storage. With over 8,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. Novato, CA, July 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The solar power system is roof mounted on the standing seem roof of the newly rebuilt fire station, consisting of 108 high-efficiency 355-watt solar panels that will produce 50,400 kWh of clean, sustainable energy annually.The new construction brings the firehouse into the modern era with solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and an upgraded on-site septic tank. The new features have earned the Marin County Fire Department building LEED status, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The new facility replaces the original station built in 1971 that was designed to house a single engine company with living quarters for one firefighter.During the life of the system, 36 metric tons of carbon dioxide will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by over 88,000 miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by 47 acres of trees in one year.About Tomales Fire StationThe Tomales Fire Station is located in the community of Tomales, protecting historic downtown Tomales, the Tomales Bay coastline, Pacific Ocean and ranches. Due to its remote location, the Tomales fire station houses the first fire engine in Marin County staffed with a paramedic and lifesaving Advanced Life Support equipment. The station has three fire engines, water search-and-rescue equipment and, during fire season, a six-person crew for wildland fire protection under contract with Cal Fire. Tomales is the only Marin County Station to utilize volunteers to supplement the permanent staff.SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric, and Battery / Energy Storage. With over 8,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com