iGrad Partners with Florida International University to Provide AI-Powered Student Financial Wellness Platform

Florida International University (FIU) partners with iGrad to offer interactive financial literacy education to its 58,000 college students.





The iGrad™ platform, currently used by more than 600 colleges and universities, was made available to all FIU students in April.



“The university is emphasizing student financial wellness education to improve overall student financial literacy and expand student knowledge of education funding sources, while contributing to their ability to remain enrolled and graduate,” said Dr. Bridgette Cram, FIU assistant vice president for academic and student affairs.



With more than half of FIU undergraduates qualifying for Pell grants and nearly a quarter being the first in their families to graduate from college, FIU wants to reduce financial factors that often impact student success.



“FIU is excited to offer our learners access to iGrad because financial literacy is a skill that will not only benefit them now, but long after graduation,” said Dr. Cram. “We recognize that FIU can play an active role in student financial wellness by offering iGrad along with workshops, events and other innovative financial aid solutions such as Emergency Aid.”



Research shows that financial literacy programs can lower student loan defaults, decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students how to manage their finances for a lifetime.



“FIU’s student population will benefit from our customized, interactive platform that addresses any level of financial literacy and any financial need, whether it’s managing student loans or saving for a big purchase,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche.



Based on artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithms, iGrad personalizes financial information for each student’s situation and needs. It also offers tools, quizzes, videos, articles and a library of multimedia content.



Included in the iGrad platform is a student loan tracking tool which aggregates student loan balances and estimates monthly payments, helping to prepare students for these payments after graduation. It adapts to each user’s specific circumstances, providing interactive educational content on retirement and mortgages to those who need it.



About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit http://www.enrich.org/.



About FIU:

Florida International University is Miami’s public research university, focused on student success. According to U.S. News and World Report, FIU has 42 top-50 rankings in the nation among public universities. FIU is a top U.S. research university (R1), with more than $200 million in annual expenditures. FIU ranks 15th in the nation among public universities for patent production, which drives innovation, and is one of the institutions that helps make Florida the top state for higher education. The Next Horizon fundraising campaign is furthering FIU’s commitment to providing students Worlds Ahead opportunities. Today, FIU has two campuses and multiple centers, and supports artistic and cultural engagement through its three museums: Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, the Wolfsonian-FIU, and the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. FIU is a member of Conference USA, with more than 400 student-athletes participating in 18 sports. The university has awarded more than 330,000 degrees to many leaders in South Florida and beyond. For more information about FIU, visit www.fiu.edu. 