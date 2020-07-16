PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Eric C. Caren Collection

Extraordinarily Rare Items Reveal That an African American Man, Was the First Person to Die in the American Revolutionary War


Unsung African American who fought to defend the Declaration of Independence revealed.

Extraordinarily Rare Items Reveal That an African American Man, Was the First Person to Die in the American Revolutionary War
New York, NY, July 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Extraordinarily rare items reveal that an African American man was the first person to die in The American Revolutionary War. Some of the First to Fight for American Independence were also African American.

This week through July 21, bidding is open at Sotheby's online auction of "How History Unfolds on Paper, from The Eric C. Caren Collection," Part 8.

Highlights Include:

An iconic pictorial engraving of The Boston Massacre in a 1770 tract, describing the event. Crispus Attucks, a black man, is crudely depicted and named. He is widely considered to be the first American to die in The American Revolution.

One historically significant manuscript relates to Daniel Cumbo, an African American, who fought to defend The Declaration of Independence; This item is actually autographed by a Signer of The Declaration of Independence and ancestor of a President, Benjamin Harrison.

Another group of documents relate to African American Soldiers in May of 1775, just weeks after The Battles of Lexington and Concord; The First Battles of The Revolutionary War!

A striking blood red anti-lynching cloth banner from the 1930's is a sad testament to the struggles which continue today.

Caren, whose collection has been built over 50 years, and who has been called "The Babe Ruth of Historical Collecting," says that "this sale will also be special, as it marks Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) entry into the rare book and manuscript market.”

PSA also pre-certified for Sotheby’s such diverse items as a NY (baseball) Giants team photograph, with a front side autographed message by player manager John McGraw, announcing that his team has just won the second World Series, dated October 1905; to what their authenticator, deemed the finest John Hancock signed document he has ever seen, except for the one on The Declaration of Independence.
Contact Information
Eric C. Caren Collection
Eric Caren
914-772-8212
Contact
Thecarenarchives.com
The Boston Massacre in a 1770 Tract, Describing the Event. Crispus Attucks, a Black Man, is Crudely Depicted and Named
(Boston Massacre: James Bowdoin, Joseph Warren, Samuel Pemberton) | A Short Narrative of the Horrid Massacre in Boston, Perpetrated in the Evening of the Fifth Day of March 1770, by Soldiers of the XXIXth Regiment ... with Some Observations of the State of Things prior to that Catastrophe.
Commission Signed by John Hancock
Hancock, John, & Benjamin Lincoln | Benjamin Lincoln's Commission as Major General, signed by John Hancock ("John Hancock" with paraph) as President of Congress, 19 February 1777.
