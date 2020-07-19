Swedish Medical Center Participates in Major International Stroke Study

Press Releases Swedish Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

Research shows promising results for drug which extends the treatment time for stroke patients.





“The research indicated that the neuroprotective drug given to those outside of the three-hour window can freeze the core and slow down the growth of the stroke,” stated Dr. Frei. “This gives more time for physicians to treat the stroke patient and open up the affected artery. The drug offers the potential for a stroke patient arrives for treatment outside of the three-hour window to walk out of the hospital instead of suffering long-term or permanent paralysis.”



This study was the largest study ever conducted for stroke patients involving over 1105 patients. Swedish Medical Center was one of the U.S. centers participating in the international study. The results from the study was published in the Lancet Medical Journal.



Dr Frei, Director of Neurointerventional Surgery at Swedish Medical and past president of the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery, was a primary investigator for the study. “Swedish Medical Center was chosen for the study because of its reputation as one of the best stroke centers in the world,” added Dr. Frei. “Swedish has extremely fast time metrics for the treatment of stroke and one of the highest incidents of independence at 90 days for major stroke victims.” Swedish was the seventeenth hospital in the country certified as a comprehensive stroke center and is the third busiest hospital for stroke patients in the United States.



Learn why it’s important to choose a comprehensive stroke center. Visit SwedishHospital.com/stroke.



About Swedish



Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.



With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.



