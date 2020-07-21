CONNECT Oncology Navigation Software Now Includes Online Distress Assessments

Press Releases Nursenav Press Release Share Blog

Nursenav has served oncology navigation programs for over a decade. CONNECT provides a software platform for oncology navigation to effectively manage and deliver support services to their oncology patients from the time of a diagnosis, into survivorship. Navigators can easily manage large patient populations moving through the continuum of care, ensuring that all patients receive "best practice" navigation services required by the program and the ACoS CoC standards related to the psychosocial care of a patient. Each navigation process is fully reportable and incorporated into the patient’s medical record. Program administrators benefit from a robust reporting platform delivering metrics and analysis on all aspects of the navigation program, including program activity, distress and barriers to care analysis, and time measures.



As a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, CONNECT provides oncology programs with a scalable, turn-key solution suitable for a navigation team of any size. CONNECT interfaces bidirectionally with the oncology program’s EMR, establishing a seamless workflow for referring patients to the navigation program and reporting the navigation process to the patient’s medical record.



Reference:

North Charleston, SC, July 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Nursenav's cloud-based oncology navigation platform, CONNECT , was recently upgraded to include the ability for oncology navigators to administer psychosocial distress assessments to their patients online. This enhancement supports the ACoS Commission on Cancer (CoC) requirement for accredited programs requiring that cancer patients must receive a psychosocial distress assessment, Standard 5.2, during their first course of treatment. Compliance with this standard was met with challenges as programs limited non-essential patient visits to the facility due to COVID-19 and many navigators were required to work remotely. This new enhancement to administer a distress assessment online is the latest addition to a suite of virtual communication and delivery options available on the CONNECT platform for oncology navigators to address the psychosocial care needs of their patients during the cancer journey.

Melanie Infinger

843-207-7004



nursenav.com



