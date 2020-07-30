Mutual of Omaha Offers EAP Customers Financial Wellness Resources Through iGrad's Enrich™

Press Releases iGrad Press Release Share Blog

* PwC’s 9th annual Employee Financial Wellness Survey, PwC US, 2020 Omaha, NE, July 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With more than 50 percent of employees saying they worry about their personal finances while at work*, financial stress can be a distraction leading to loss of productivity.Understandably, that’s a concern for employers.Mutual of Omaha is now offering resources for employers who want to help their employees improve their financial wellness.Through Enrich’s financial wellness platform , Mutual of Omaha’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) customers now have online access to comprehensive financial tools and resources, including:- Information on personal finance, budgeting, banking, insurance, investing, student loan and debt management- An online assessment of financial strengths and challenges that provides personalized information to aid in achieving financial goals“Financial wellness has become increasingly important to employers as it’s become more of a concern for their employees,” said Kurtis Stewart, senior vice president of Workplace Solutions Underwriting and EAP at Mutual of Omaha. “At Mutual of Omaha, our mission is to help customers protect what they care about and achieve their financials goals. The Enrich financial wellness platform offers our customers convenient access to a wide range of information, tools and customizable resources tailored to individual needs.”About Mutual of OmahaFounded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly-rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.About iGradiGrad™ is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. For more information about the iGrad™ platform for colleges and universities, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org/.* PwC’s 9th annual Employee Financial Wellness Survey, PwC US, 2020 Contact Information iGrad / Enrich

Jennifer Wezensky

269-274-4071



https://www.enrich.org/



