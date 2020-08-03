Author Alan Roger Currie to Release Paperback Version of "The Possibility of Sex"

If there is one man that is well-known for encouraging men to value their non-sexual attention and companionship, it is Alan Roger Currie. Currie is a professional dating coach for single heterosexual men, and he is the author of four paperbacks, four audiobooks, and seven eBooks. Currie is set to finally release a paperback version of his popular book, "The Possibility of Sex" in December. The eBook version was originally published in October 2012 and the audiobook version in November 2014.





More information about Currie's book can be found Beverly Hills, CA, August 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- When a woman exploits men for their financial resources and material possessions, she is typically referred to as a "gold digger" by many people in society. What label does a woman warrant when she is far more guilty of using men for a blend of flattering attention, entertaining conversation, non-financial favors, and an emotionally empathetic "listening ear" without ever agreeing to eventually become physically intimate with those men?According to Book Author and Professional Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie, this woman would be referred to as a "Manipulative Timewaster." It is this type of woman that is the primary focus of Currie's book titled "The Possibility of Sex: How Naïve and Lustful Men are Manipulated by Women Regularly" which will be released as a paperback for the first time in December of this year.In the last few years, many of Currie's talking points have been discussed on many audio and video podcasts throughout the cult following of men known throughout the internet as " The Manosphere ."More information about Currie's book can be found here