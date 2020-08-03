Author Alan Roger Currie to Release Paperback Version of "The Possibility of Sex"

Beverly Hills, CA, August 03, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- When a woman exploits men for their financial resources and material possessions, she is typically referred to as a "gold digger" by many people in society. What label does a woman warrant when she is far more guilty of using men for a blend of flattering attention, entertaining conversation, non-financial favors, and an emotionally empathetic "listening ear" without ever agreeing to eventually become physically intimate with those men?
According to Book Author and Professional Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie, this woman would be referred to as a "Manipulative Timewaster." It is this type of woman that is the primary focus of Currie's book titled "The Possibility of Sex: How Naïve and Lustful Men are Manipulated by Women Regularly" which will be released as a paperback for the first time in December of this year.
In the last few years, many of Currie's talking points have been discussed on many audio and video podcasts throughout the cult following of men known throughout the internet as "The Manosphere
."
