Touchstone Health Services Providing COVID-19 Blitz Testing to the Community on Saturdays

Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at Phoenix, AZ, August 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Touchstone Health Services will conduct a COVID-19 Testing Blitz in Maricopa County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next four Saturdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 15648 N 35th Ave. in Phoenix, AZ 85053. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test.Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at https://www.touchstonehs.org . This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Touchstone; however, the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.