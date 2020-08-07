PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Superior Grocers

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Superior Grocers: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Superior Grocers Opens New Location in Bakersfield


Santa Fe Springs, CA, August 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Superior Grocers opens new Store in Bakersfield located at 1115 Union Ave. This is the second location in Bakersfield. A full service supermarket featuring the largest selection of produce in Bakersfield, a brand new “Beer Cave” offering the coldest beer in Bakersfield, fresh quality meat, a large assortment of baked goods and an array of ready to eat hot foods.

Because of social distancing, this Grand Opening was unlike previous openings, however, customers showed up in groves in anticipation of the store. “We appreciate the overwhelming welcome we received from the Bakersfield community. Following all the CDC guidelines, metering customers to maintain capacity limitations, Shop Safe, Mask requirement, and Social Distancing signs posted throughout the store. The safety of our customers and employees are our first priority,” said Richard Wardwell, President.

“Superior Grocers is always looking for ways to improve our customers’ shopping experience. We are happy to be able to better serve the community of Bakersfield with now two locations,” stated Mimi Song, CEO.

Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently-owned chains of grocery stores in Southern California. Our philosophy is to offer the highest quality products with exceptional customer service. You can always count on excellent Quality, Variety, & Value when you shop at Superior Grocers. We are dedicated to building a community of loyal customers, vendors and staff where food shopping is fun and the spirit and love of family guide our actions.

Superior Grocers is open daily 7:00A-10:00P and has reserved the hours of 6:00A-7:00A for Seniors 60+ and those with disabilities.
Contact Information
Superior Grocers
Dale Nakata
562-345-9000
Contact
superiorgrocers.com
Attached Files
Superior Grocers Opens New Location in Bakersfield
Superior Grocers opens new Store in Bakersfield located at 1115 Union Ave. This is the second location in Bakersfield. A full service supermarket featuring the largest selection of produce in Bakersfield.
Filename: PRNewSuperiorGrocers-Bakersf.docx

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Superior Grocers
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help