ABS Introduces iDeployIt 1.0, a DevOps Solution for Deploying Software

iDeployIt 1.0, a flexible Software Deployment DevOps product for today's software deployment scenarios.





iDeployIt allows for local distributions and complex remote multi-server environment deliveries. Deployment Triggers provide business logic gates to control and configure at every phase of the deployment. iDeployIt integrates with all CM tools and build processes providing version control extraction, software building and post-delivery customization as part of any deployment



iDeployIt provides a straightforward model for the application infrastructure and governance models. Define software installation locations to include user permissions and stored encrypted passwords. Deployment definitions automatically include steps to package, encrypt, send and extract software; optionally add business logic triggers on the sender or receiver to complete the definition. Once defined, use the intuitive natural language interface to deploy. Views provide a detailed accounting of deployments in a centralized web-enabled interface, which also allows for viewing an installation in progress. Providing the ability to compare deployments to pinpoint issues, bottlenecks and deployment details. Deployment version control allows for rollback to a previous version if needed.



“After many years of clients requesting and ABS providing automation of Software Deployment, we applied our automation knowledge into a product that is both powerful and easy to use. A process that took weeks to automate is now automated within minutes. We are glad to bring this to market and are sure it will help to speed-up, streamline and provide repeatability and auditability for the deployment processes.” – Charles Clarke – A Better Solution, Inc.



Your deployment process customization triggers write to the web interface, allowing you to locate the root cause and fix problems quickly Using Point-and-click drill-down features provided in 3 clicks or less.



iDeployIt is available on the following operating systems: Windows, HP-UX, SUN/Solaris, RedHat Linux, CentOS, SUSE Linux, AIX and Solaris x86.



Read about the features of iDeployIt 1.0 or view a 3-minute movie here:

https://abs-consulting.com/_products/products_ideployit.shtml



Installing iDeployIt 1.0 is easy and straightforward. Version 1.0 began shipping on July 1, 2020.



About A Better Solution, Inc.



Charles Clarke

770-252-1500



https://www.abs-consulting.com

Attached Files iDeployIt Highlights iDeployIt Highlights - Features - Facts Filename: ideployit_highlights.pdf

