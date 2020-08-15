COVID Friendly Location in Unchartered Waters: Lady Justice on Land, Mermaid Justice at Sea





Ellie Ortiz owns and operates Laguna Legal, specializing in divorce mediation, setting up living trusts, corporations, pre-nuptial agreements, and real estate documents such as deeds, promissory notes/deeds of trust, affidavits of death, and powers of attorney. Laguna Legal has been serving Southern California since 1998. The new Marina Del Rey location, opened last month, will target boat owners who are interested in protecting their assets by setting up a corporation, trust, or LLC for their boat or yacht. The new company motto is, “Let us protect your assets on land or at sea.”



About Laguna Legal: Laguna Legal is not a law firm; it is a bonded and certified legal document service which has served clients throughout Southern California for the past 22 years. The company headquarters is located at 24800 Chrisanta Drive, Suite 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691. For further information, please call 949-497-9800 or visit



