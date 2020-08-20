Alignment Simple Solutions Expands GSA Product Pricing to NGO and All Fleet Operators

Press Releases Alignment Simple Solutions Press Release Share Blog

Alignment Simple Solutions, the leader in portable wheel alignment solutions, is expanding their government products and pricing to all fleet owners, local and state government entities.





Alabama-based Alignment Simple Solutions (ALSS) co-founders discussed the ramifications of depleted tax revenue income to all companies and local governments. “We agreed our products could make a major impact on budgets during this critical time in our nation,” stated CEO Tess Winningham during an interview. “We learned our home city, Birmingham, Alabama, has a shortfall of over 68 million dollars in tax revenues. We know other counties and government entities will be facing some rough times for fleet maintenance and across all budgets. Our larger fleet system was developed based on a request from our friends at PepsiCo, in the Frito Lay fleet operations,” said Ms. Winningham. “After several years of improvements and expansion to the product line, these systems are used to perform portable wheel alignments on everything from Sprinters to E350’s, Semi Trucks, School & City buses and even a Jet Fighter system.”



ALSS delivered on its largest partnership with National Express, a subsidiary of National Express Coaches based in the UK. National Express USA maintains over 20,000 school buses and has adopted the QuickTrick® Fleet systems to assist in this process.



“Alignment Simple Solutions has provided significant results for other notable companies such as the New York City MTA, Contractors working on the Alaskan Pipeline as well as Military and Global Missionary Forces,” Ms. Winningham explained.



ALSS recently engaged with local municipalities who will utilize QuickTrick® products on everything from small transport vehicles to Fire Trucks. “At a cost of less than $1000, for a complete system, it makes perfect sense to protect as many tires as possible, which equals huge dollars in savings,” stated Gary Gann, inventor, and patent holder of QuickTrick® products. “Just one of our clients is saving $1.5 million a year, in tires alone. That savings does not include savings in down time, tie rod ends, struts, fuel, and driver fatigue costs.”



“We are proud to manufacture here in Alabama and happy to be growing and providing more jobs in our region. We have outgrown our first two locations and have relocated to a much larger facility to allow for increased output. We are grateful for the recognition and partnerships we are getting along the way. After having sold in over 100 countries to date, the sky is the limit,” Ms. Winningham added. Alignment Simple Solutions was awarded a GSA MAS contract in early 2018.



About Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC



Parent company Alignment Simple Solutions manufactures QuickTrick® Products; US made portable and compact alignment measuring systems for fleet & passenger vehicles. Alignment Simple Solutions is committed to manufacturing quality products, providing jobs in the US and giving back to the community at large. The company is the receipient of the 2016 iMERGE Award in Innovation, Graduate of the 2015 Class of Emerging Leaders Course (SBA), recipient of the SEMA New Products Global Media Award (2014), ATN Lead certificate graduate (2013), Alabama Launchpad Award (2014) awardee and the Governor’s Excellence Award (2012) Patent Issued: #9435627.



A.T. Gann

205-475-2419



alignmentsimplesolutions.com



