World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Emu Runner, Celebrated Australian Family Film

Waites plays a spirited eight-year-old Aboriginal girl, Gem, who deals with grief following her mother's death by forging a bond with a wild emu. It’s a bond she will do anything to keep, but one that puts her at odds with the area’s new social worker, as Gem begins stealing food to feed the emu. Emu Runner is one of the rare films that highlights the difficulties of the Australian Aboriginal People’s experience, exploring complex racial issues, and the process of personal loss and grief. The filmmakers gratefully acknowledge the help and support of the Brewarrina community in allowing a realistic portrayal of their long term existential struggle deep in the Australian Outback.



Emu Runner has already garnered multiple festival nominations and accolades around the world, including winning “Best Australian Independent Film” at the Gold Coast Film Festival (Australia) and nominations from the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (Canada) and the Zlin Children’s Film Festival (Czech Republic), as well as being showcased at festivals in the UK, France, Poland, Spain, and Brazil. The film was a nominee for “Best Independent Film” by the esteemed Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts at the 2019 award’s ceremony.



WWMPC is tentatively planning a Fall 2020 or Spring 2021 theatrical release on select screens throughout the US, contingent on the ever-changing COVID-19 situation. The marketing strategy includes outreach and support from Australian embassies and ex-pat organizations to help promote the film in various countries throughout the release pattern. Emu Runner will be WWMPC’s second Australian release, succeeding the much lauded feature Amy, which starred Academy Award nominee Rachel Griffiths and Star Wars alum Ben Mendelsohn.



“We are very proud to be releasing another meaningful family film from Australia, especially one that also has timely significance in spotlighting the challenges of co-existing in a multi-racial world,” stated WWMPC President/CEO Paul D. Hancock. “In addition to a highly evocative story, the film offers numerous educational opportunities to teach diversity and inclusion that we are eager to explore throughout the U.S. and all of our targeted territories,” Hancock added.



The creators of the film, in partnership with the Australian Teachers of Media (ATOM) have created a study guide for the film to be used by the Australian educational system for numerous course curricula, including Modern History, Civics and Citizenship, and Geography. In addition to its traditional media strategies, WWMPC plans to work with leading educational professionals in the US to adapt and customize this material for the American educational system, particularly focusing on highly relevant course enrichment material for Social Studies and the Humanities.



Hancock also elaborated on WWMPC’s excitement to proceed with all distribution and ancillary opportunities, including a pending deal with Warrior Records to release a soundtrack of songs inspired by the film.



Writer/Director Thomas stated, “We are thrilled World Wide Motions Picture Corporation has taken on the distribution rights of Emu Runner in the US and the world. In times of great uncertainty, I believe audiences often seek stories that reflect the fierce strength and resilience of the human spirit and are ultimately up-lifting. This is very much embodied through Gem’s story. We look forward to WWMPC bringing this Australian Indie family film to the widest possible audience.”



Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy awards, Emmy awards, and prizes from international film festivals.



