Autel Enterprise is Announcing Its Made in USA EVO II Dual Bundles

Unmanned Aircraft manufacturer Autel Robotics is releasing its Autel EVO II Dual Enterprise UAS bundle/package, created for public sector and enterprise use. Under the Autel Enterprise label, Autel Robotics offers end-users the opportunity to use aircraft manufactured in the USA with foreign and domestic parts and labor. CEO Gary DeLuca shared the news with Autel Reseller/Dealers earlier this week.



“We notified our dealers that the change in manufacturing is effective immediately, and this new series of bundles does not impact our ability to ship existing stock. We have been making running changes to the product line in order to accommodate our customer needs since the day we initially released the product,” said DeLuca.



The Autel EVO II™ Dual is specifically designed to aid public safety personnel in identifying persons and objects in the dark, through smoke/fog, and offers public safety personnel the highest resolution IR camera available, coupled with a second, separately functioning 8K resolution RGB camera. The 8K camera provides police and fire personnel deep detail, zoom capability, 40 minute flight time, and ability to stream video to any command location or MDT (mobile data terminal) when coupled with the Autel LiveDeck™.



With an airframe from China, IR/thermal cameras from FLIR in the USA, and Sony imagers from Japan, the final product is assembled in Bothell, WA with American labor.



“We also source the majority of our bundle components from US manufacturers such as FoxFury, GPC, TacSwan, and others,” said DeLuca. “Our software and other components are predominantly also from domestic and NATO suppliers. We’re deeply focused on shifting the product program to a Made in USA direction. We brought in outside consultants to assist us in identifying resources and processes that bring us closer to our American roots.”



"We are also proud to share that our solution does not require LTE for operations. Whether intelligent flight, or manual flight, our systems function without connecting to a server inside or outside CONUS," added DeLuca.



Autel aircraft may be flown without connecting a mobile device, as the remote control offers a 3.3” display for FPV. When connected to a mobile device for preview and autonomous flight modes, the mobile device may be put into airplane/no-data mode once local maps have been downloaded for mission planning.



“Autel prides itself on ensuring that user data remains private,” said John Kuch, public sector sales manager and former Fairfax County investigator. “Users are not required to sign up for an account, and are not required to input any data that they do not want shared. Data security combined with our domestic manufacturing efforts provide a safe, secure, and efficient environment for any public safety agency with our Autel EVO II™ Dual platform.”



For more information about Autel Enterprise, contact:

Email: Douglas@autelrobotics.com

Phone: 801-201-9212

Media high-res photos are available upon request.



About Autel

Opening its doors in 2004, Autel Tech expanded into unmanned aircraft in 2015. With their patented folding design, Autel Robotics revolutionized the packable drone industry. The company has offices, engineering and manufacturing teams in Germany, Shenzhen, USA (Washington and NY). Learn more about AutelRobotics at AutelRobotics.com, and our social media @autelenterprise.



Source: Autel Enterprise/Autel Robotics



www.autelenterprise.com

Douglas Spotted Eagle

801-201-9212



auteldrones.com/



