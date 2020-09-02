E.J. Ward Inc. Announces New Organizational Structure with the Formation of Two New Operating Business Groups

"Our motivation was fueled by growth in our Software as a Service platform and other core business activities," explained Markay Ward, President and CEO. "Adding these diversified business groups to optimize sales, delivery, support, and product development eliminates the monolithic 'one size fits all' approach in favor of an "umbrella" strategy that links back to our corporate goals."



SimplyFuel Solutions is now the sales, delivery, and support vehicle for existing Ward customers and the only provider of Bundled Fuel Management systems, an entirely new model for public and private fleet managers to purchase fuel management systems or services.



Several basic or custom bundles are available through SimplyFuel Solutions comprised of fuel control hardware, cloud-hosted software, and wireless communication. Installation, training, call-center support, life-time warranties with software updates are all standard.



Nascent Partners is a new development company spun out of Ward's engineering group and the forty-five years of internal development in automation platforms and vehicle telematics. The goal is to act as a technology incubator and business ideation hub of solutions in the transportation markets and beyond.



"Our new structure leverages the relationship between the corporate-level strategic plan and the individual business unit plans to form a synchronized structure that pushes and pulls the organization in one successful direction," said Ward. "We were looking for a way to make fuel management solutions available and affordable to even the smallest fleets and still offer all of the features that large fleets enjoy."



