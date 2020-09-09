Homescape Pets Expands Wellness Line to Include Single Ingredient Air-Dried Chews for Dogs and Cats

Press Releases Homescape Pets Press Release Share Blog

The husband and wife team of Marcus and Nana Pfeifer, inspired by the loss of their pup to cancer, created Homescape Pets in 2017. Their mission is to create simple, limited ingredient, natural pet supplements for the common ailments of adult/senior dogs and cats. Homescape Pets supplement products are made with natural botanicals and organic herbs. Their Simply Natural Chews are single-ingredient chews made with fresh, responsibly sourced meat. The company is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, please log on to: HomescapePets.com or SimplyNaturalChews.com Austin, TX, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Homescape Pets, an innovator in natural pet wellness supplements, now offers single-ingredient air-dried chews for dogs and cats. The new Simply Natural Chews line comes in three varieties to start - lamb trachea, duck feet, and beef trachea. The chews are high in protein and vital nutrients such as naturally occurring glucosamine, chondroitin, calcium, and vitamins A and B, to name a few. Simply Natural Chews are fully digestible, species appropriate and excellent for dental health. In addition, they have a natural texture that satisfies dogs’ and cats’ innate need to chew.Simply Natural Chews by Homescape Pets are responsibly sourced, single-proteins from pasture-raised livestock and poultry on U.S. and New Zealand farms. Using only human quality meats, each pet chew is free of hormones, antibiotics, flavoring, or artificial preservatives. Air-drying at low temperatures gently removes the moisture and results in naturally preserved, long-lasting chews.“As supporters of raw-feeding, we opt to slow air-dry our chews in order to retain the natural and healthy nutrients found in raw meat and bones. In fact, each of our chews can be rehydrated in hot water and within minutes, will be restored to its naturally raw state. Providing your dog or cat with unprocessed, fresh raw or air-dried raw food and chews is an easy way to help support your pet’s health,” says Co-Founder Nana Pfeifer.Homescape plans to expand their line of Simply Natural Chews to include additional proteins in the upcoming months.In addition to their new chews, Homescape Pets also offers a broad array of limited ingredient supplements designed to address the most common ailments of adult/senior dog and cats: inflammation, stress, and mobility. Homescape products are made with simple, clean and organic formulations that are gentle and easy to administer.About Homescape PetsThe husband and wife team of Marcus and Nana Pfeifer, inspired by the loss of their pup to cancer, created Homescape Pets in 2017. Their mission is to create simple, limited ingredient, natural pet supplements for the common ailments of adult/senior dogs and cats. Homescape Pets supplement products are made with natural botanicals and organic herbs. Their Simply Natural Chews are single-ingredient chews made with fresh, responsibly sourced meat. The company is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, please log on to: HomescapePets.com or SimplyNaturalChews.com Contact Information Homescape Pets

Nana Pfeifer

719.695.9339



www.HomescapePets.com



