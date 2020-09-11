Body & Brain Get Bright Brain Education Festival Sept. 2020

Space is limited - Registrations for the Get Bright Brain Education Festival will be accepted through 5pm on September 10, on a space-available basis. Please contact us for further information. Mesa, AZ, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Body & Brain is proud to announce the online Get Bright Brain Education Festival. Join for three days of exciting live online seminars with an all-star lineup of 15 Brain Education mindfulness coaching experts.The Festival will be held on Friday, September 11 through Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 7am-4:10pm (PDT) / 10am-7:10pm (EDT). Five unique classes are scheduled for each day. All Festival sessions are open to the public. Online registration is available now at https://BEFestival2020.bodynbrain.com . People who register will receive the log-on information before the Festival, and may take as many classes as they like each day. Access to recorded videos of the sessions will also be made available for 30 days after the live event.Preview of events: Body & Brain coaching combines traditional and modern integrative health practices to help practitioners enhance their physical, mental and energetic wellness. Participants will be able to experience energy self-healing, breathing, mindfulness and meditation training during the Festival. Featured sessions include:Day 1, September 111. Brian Korbelik, Finding Peace & Clarity During Change2. Dawn Quaresima, Opening Your Heart Chakra: Finding Your True Self3. Byukwoon, Utilizing the Tao for Your Best Life4. ChungSuk, Dahn Gong: the Energy Martial Art5. KeumDao, Unlock Happiness within Your BrainDay 2, September 121. Alejandro Rivas, Finding Your Center: Living with Power2. Danielle Gaudette, Emotional Healing Techniques3. Ilchibuko Todd, Awakening Your 7 Chakras, the Center of Your Energy4. JoonMin Yoo, DahnMuDo, the Martial Art of Enlightenment5. Oceana, Understanding with Intelligence vs. AwarenessDay 3, September 131. Michelle Moon, Connect: How to Make Deep, Authentic Connections with Yourself2. Sunghan Jang, Natural Self-Healing with Meridian Stretching3. Chunghae, From Mind to Matter: Energy Creates Your Life4. Jungshim, Energy Self-Healing: the Art of True Health5. Minjae Kim, WoonKi Breathing: Optimal Health through Energy BreathingSpace is limited - Registrations for the Get Bright Brain Education Festival will be accepted through 5pm on September 10, on a space-available basis. Please contact us for further information.