Autel Enterprise is Announces Its Partnership with FoxFury Lighting

System-Specific lighting Authorized for the Autel EVO II Series Aircraft





“FoxFury is an industry leader in unmanned and emergency scene lighting,” said Gary DeLuca, CEO of Autel Robotics. “FoxFury filled our need for lighting systems on the original EVO product, and did an outstanding job in designing a seven hard-point mounting system for the EVO II™ aircraft. The seven hard points allow for mounting forthcoming authorized products on the EVO II™ platform.”



The FoxFury-designed, Autel-owned platform will support multiple FoxFury D3060 or D10 lighting systems, enabling pilots to be creative with lighting, dependent on need. A single D3060 might be mounted to fulfill FAA anti-collision lighting requirements, or mount multiple lights for daylight flight, indoor flight, or creative photography. The lights are rechargeable via USB-C connector.



"We are pleased that Autel Robotics requested our Made in USA D3060 lights for their lighting needs, and it’s a strong addition to their Made in USA EVO II™ Dual offering," said Maria Cugini of FoxFury. “With bi-directional lighting, the D3060 is an ideal lighting tool for indoor and outdoor flight in either day or night environments. FoxFury Lighting is proud to offer Made in USA content based lighting products to Autel Robotic’s customers.”



The FoxFury-designed, Autel-owned platform will support multiple FoxFury D3060 (Assembled in USA) or D10 (Made in USA) lighting systems, enabling pilots to be creative with lighting, dependent on need. A single D3060 might be mounted to fulfill FAA anti-collision lighting requirements, or mount multiple lights for daylight flight, indoor flight, or creative photography.



Announced in conjunction with the Autel “Night and Day” thermal imaging campaign, the Autel EVO II™ and FoxFury D3060 combination is a powerful solution not only for public safety professionals, but for all users of the Autel EVO II™ platform regardless of the mission.



“We believe that lighting is a critical component, and Autel wants to encourage pilots to use safety-vetted, authorized lighting systems for our aircraft,” said John Kuch, Public Safety Sales Manager for Autel Robotics. “This is why we offer the option of a lighting saddle-only, or a full kit of saddle and two D3060 lights. Additional lighting units are available from Autel dealers.”



The FoxFury lighting system kits are available from all authorized Autel dealers effective immediately, and FoxFury lighting offers the D3060 lighting systems on their website.



Contact Info

For more information about Autel Enterprise, contact:

Email: Douglas@autelrobotics.com

Phone: 801-201-9212

Media high-res photos are available upon request.



About Autel

Opening its doors in 2004, Autel Tech expanded into unmanned aircraft in 2015. With their patented folding design, Autel Robotics revolutionized the packable drone industry. The company has offices, engineering and manufacturing teams in Germany, Shenzhen, USA (Washington and NY). Learn more about AutelRobotics at AutelRobotics.com, and our social media @autelenterprise.



About FoxFury

At



Source: Autel Enterprise/Autel Robotics



Douglas Spotted Eagle

801-201-9212



auteldrones.com/



