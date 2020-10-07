DynaGrace Enterprises Adds The S4 Group Building Automation Products to GSA MAS Contract

Press Releases DynaGrace Enterprises Press Release Share Blog

DynaGrace Enterprises, a Data Science, Emerging Technology, and IIoT Automation WOSB Firm, has added a quality line Building Automation System (BAS) products, manufactured by The S4 Group, to the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).





“Our GSA MAS federal government contracting vehicle enables us to reach more facility managers as well as those agencies focused on clean energy initiatives. By modernizing facilities to updated codes, standards, and green building modern technologies, help them achieve their energy goals. Modernizing facilities keep workers safe and healthy,” stated Linda Rawson, President and Founder of DynaGrace Enterprises. “By adding building automation products from The S4 Group increases our ability to provide products that keep workers safe and save energy.”



The S4 Group’s suite of S4 Open Appliances is an ideal solution for building operators looking for technology to support retrofits and upgrades of buildings with legacy, proprietary building automation systems. The S4 technology facilitates a coordinated, phased approach, avoiding the cost and disruption of a brute force rip-and-replace approach.



The S4 Open Appliances integrate installed legacy BAS systems and introduces the best of current breed generation standards-based operator workstations, global control, and value-added applications such as analytics, energy management, or continuous commissioning. The S4 Open Appliances are the only products that provide co-existence with legacy head-end technology. The products become the first step in a long-term plan to replace the legacy field devices with current generation standards-based open systems when budget and occupancy requirements can be best accommodated.



Steve Jones of The S4 Group says, “Providing technology to quickly and cost-effectively upgrade and transition legacy Building Automation Systems to current BACnet-based technology is an exciting prospect for helping DoD and other Government entities. The availability of the same capabilities previously offered to commercial building owners will help DoD make their buildings more energy-efficient, and improve indoor environments, resulting in more productive occupants.”



DynaGrace Enterprises and The S4 Group have teamed up to enable the transition of older facilities to BACnet-enabled smart buildings. Energy efficiency, indoor air quality, occupant safety, and comfort are all improved. Facility managers across the government sector will benefit from better visibility to the status of their buildings and better options to control operations.



