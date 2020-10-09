DynaGrace Enterprise Adds TOSIBOX® Products to GSA MAS Schedule

Press Releases DynaGrace Enterprises Press Release Share Blog

“Our GSA MAS federal government contracting vehicle enables us to reach more facility managers as well as those agencies focused on remote maintenance, access control, and data collection with trusted and secure devices. By getting involved in development projects, keeping the government infrastructure safe, and developing automation solutions, we enhance the government’s infrastructure keeping our nation strong,” says Linda Rawson, President, and Founder of DynaGrace Enterprises.



TOSIBOX®, with its patented OT Networking platforms, is an ideal solution for anyone looking to connect devices for remote maintenance, access control, data collection, or any Industry 4.0 (IoT) initiative. TOSIBOX® uses the latest IT technologies, including 256-bit AES encryption, RSA Matching, physical-first Multi-Factor Authentication, and secure boot, all wrapped in a fully automated platform.



When organizations are looking to find operational efficiencies by digitizing processes and systems, previous networking choices have proven to be complicated, expensive, and lacked a built-in security profile that ensures a consistent and safe digitization strategy.



With TOSIBOX®, the inventors of Operational Networking (OT Networks), organizations can connect devices, buildings, infrastructure, SCADA, CCTV, and anything else in the organizational digitization strategy. The cost-effective integration utilizes TOSIBOX® automation and creates private OT Infrastructure leveraging the internet and remaining separate from traditional public internet tools like Static IPs, and DNS server farms. TOSIBOX is especially helpful with secure organizations using highly encrypted VPN connections.



With TOSIBOX®’s built-in cybersecurity and frictionless IT/OT connection method, organizations can connect operations across town or the globe, without having to invest in new IT infrastructure. Now you can connect what you want to connect without having a team of IT Experts to engage devices for decision support, remote maintenance, or any other Industry 4.0 initiative. In a world with tightening resources, IT professionals can stay focused on the mission and leave the day-to-day OT networking to TOSIBOX®.



“By partnering with the team at DynaGrace Enterprises, we will go beyond the commercial space and bring a cost-effective and secure OT platform to US Government agencies. Growing a global brand requires two things in my mind: Great tech and Great Partnerships,” says William Behn, President of TOSIBOX®, Inc. "DynaGrace Enterprises has a proven track record bringing technology and services to government agencies, and we are proud to be in partnership with this women-owned business to accelerate the choices government agencies have."



DynaGrace Enterprises and TOSIBOX® are laser-focused on the modernization of older facilities, driving organizational efficiencies through secure digitization, raising technical and cybersecurity standards, and drive massive energy and operational efficiencies to facility managers across the DoD.



