PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
AcrobatAnt

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from AcrobatAnt: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

AcrobatAnt, Tulsa-Based Advertising Agency, Offers Free Marketing Materials to Promote Flu Vaccinations


AcrobatAnt, an advertising agency serving clients nationwide, is offering free marketing materials to help healthcare organizations promote flu vaccinations in their communities. There are two creative concepts to choose from. Each one includes full working files for social, print, outdoor, digital display and a blog post. Healthcare organizations can download the complete files by visiting acrobatant.com/flu.

AcrobatAnt, Tulsa-Based Advertising Agency, Offers Free Marketing Materials to Promote Flu Vaccinations
Tulsa, OK, October 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AcrobatAnt, an advertising agency serving clients nationwide, is offering free marketing materials to help healthcare organizations promote flu vaccinations in their communities.

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic and the looming flu season, we know that flu vaccinations are more important than ever,” says Bryan Cooper, partner and creative director. “We also know our hospitals and health systems have been overwhelmed like never before. So we want to give back in the way we know best - by offering creative marketing materials completely free of charge.”

There are two creative concepts healthcare marketers can choose from. Each one includes full working files for social, print, outdoor, digital display and a blog post. Messaging focuses on combating common misconceptions about the flu vaccination to educate people that the flu shot is an effective tool against a potentially deadly virus.

Healthcare organizations can download the complete files by visiting acrobatant.com/flu. All materials can be easily customized with the organization’s name, logo and other details. For help with media placement or production art support, you may contact AcrobatAnt at 918-938-7901 or healthcare@acrobatant.com for a quote.

“It’s just our way of saying thank you and trying to do our part,” says Cooper. "Because we all could use a little help this year."
Contact Information
AcrobatAnt
Angela Harless
918-938-7901
Contact
acrobatant.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AcrobatAnt
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help