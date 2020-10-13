Webinar: Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers - How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management, 10-20-22 at 2 PM EST

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. has announced the next webinar in their 2020-2021 series, “Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers - How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management.” The webinar is on October 20, 2020, at 2 PM EST. Topics to be covered include: How do heat pipes and vapor chambers work, when is it best to use a heat pipe and when is it best to use a vapor chamber, strategies for implementing in electronics cooling.





Often heat pipes and vapor chambers are considered to be a type of liquid cooling due to the liquid inside them that vaporizes and transports heat. This webinar seeks to clarify that heat pipes and vapor chambers are heat transport mechanisms, moving the heat from one hot component in an electronic system to a location where the heat can be dissipated. While heat pipes and vapor chambers appear to be simple, their outstanding heat transfer capability and wide application make them an essential and sophisticated tool in a thermal engineer’s toolbox.



The speaker is Dr. Kaveh Azar, Ph.D. is the president, CEO and founder of Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a leading engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics. Dr. Azar holds 36 national and international patents, and has published more than 75 articles, 3 book chapters and a book entitled “Thermal Measurements in Electronics Cooling.” Dr. Azar has also served as the editor in chief of Electronics Cooling Magazine, the premier resource for practitioners in the field of electronics thermal management, from the publications founding in 1995 to 2006.



During the webinar, the speaker will discuss the following topics: How to select a heat pipe, heat pipe basic principles, types of heat pipes, heat pipe design considerations, common fluids and guidelines on which fluid to use for a given application, heat pipe wick structure, heat pipe performance and limits, when to use a vapor chamber over a heat pipe and much more.



The webinar will be one hour in length with a thirty-minute question and answer period. The webinar will be recorded, and all registrants will receive a link to the recorded webinar. Those who register will also receive two ATS Engineering eBooks, “Heat pipes and their use in thermal management” and “Vapor chambers and their use in thermal management.”



“Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers - How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management” is a live interactive webinar. For more information about ATS products or thermal consulting and design services, visit www.qats.com or contact ATS at ats-hq@qats.com



About Advanced Thermal Solutions



Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has been in business for more than 25 years as a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics. Founded in 1989 as a consulting company, ATS has evolved into a complete thermal solutions provider and is world-renowned for its portfolio of more than 5,000 high- and ultra-performance heat sinks, its industry-leading liquid cooling solutions, the broadest off-the-shelf heat pipe product line on the market, expert consulting and design services, research-quality test equipment, and leading-edge R&D. ATS has established its own manufacturing center in the U.S. and developed strategic partnerships with Asian manufacturers to provide its global customers with complete thermal solutions ready to tackle the industry’s toughest challenges. ATS is headquartered in Norwood, MA, about 30 minutes south of Boston. Learn more at www.qats.com. Norwood, MA, October 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has announced the next webinar in their 2020-2021 series, “Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers - How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management.” The webinar is on October 20, 2020, at 2 PM EST.Often heat pipes and vapor chambers are considered to be a type of liquid cooling due to the liquid inside them that vaporizes and transports heat. This webinar seeks to clarify that heat pipes and vapor chambers are heat transport mechanisms, moving the heat from one hot component in an electronic system to a location where the heat can be dissipated. While heat pipes and vapor chambers appear to be simple, their outstanding heat transfer capability and wide application make them an essential and sophisticated tool in a thermal engineer’s toolbox.The speaker is Dr. Kaveh Azar, Ph.D. is the president, CEO and founder of Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a leading engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics. Dr. Azar holds 36 national and international patents, and has published more than 75 articles, 3 book chapters and a book entitled “Thermal Measurements in Electronics Cooling.” Dr. Azar has also served as the editor in chief of Electronics Cooling Magazine, the premier resource for practitioners in the field of electronics thermal management, from the publications founding in 1995 to 2006.During the webinar, the speaker will discuss the following topics: How to select a heat pipe, heat pipe basic principles, types of heat pipes, heat pipe design considerations, common fluids and guidelines on which fluid to use for a given application, heat pipe wick structure, heat pipe performance and limits, when to use a vapor chamber over a heat pipe and much more.The webinar will be one hour in length with a thirty-minute question and answer period. The webinar will be recorded, and all registrants will receive a link to the recorded webinar. Those who register will also receive two ATS Engineering eBooks, “Heat pipes and their use in thermal management” and “Vapor chambers and their use in thermal management.”“Heat Pipes & Vapor Chambers - How They Work and Their Deployment in Electronics Thermal Management” is a live interactive webinar. For more information about ATS products or thermal consulting and design services, visit www.qats.com or contact ATS at ats-hq@qats.comAbout Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has been in business for more than 25 years as a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics. Founded in 1989 as a consulting company, ATS has evolved into a complete thermal solutions provider and is world-renowned for its portfolio of more than 5,000 high- and ultra-performance heat sinks, its industry-leading liquid cooling solutions, the broadest off-the-shelf heat pipe product line on the market, expert consulting and design services, research-quality test equipment, and leading-edge R&D. ATS has established its own manufacturing center in the U.S. and developed strategic partnerships with Asian manufacturers to provide its global customers with complete thermal solutions ready to tackle the industry’s toughest challenges. ATS is headquartered in Norwood, MA, about 30 minutes south of Boston. Learn more at www.qats.com.