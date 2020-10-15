The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Jupiter Orphan Therapeutic

Press Releases Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Press Release Share Blog

JOT’s CEO Christer Rosen added, “We are excited to partner with the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association and increase our investor base with more local entities that it is easy to also meet with in person and give update of our continuing progress. Although we don’t need money at the moment due to the recently received NIA grant we want to explore the opportunity to raise capital and thereby be able to accelerate our clinical programs.”



About: Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics



JOT's long-term focus is to develop a treatment for Alzheimer's Disease while in parallel developing one or more treatments for rare diseases. JOT's product, JOTROL™, is enabling the use of one product for multiple diseases. JOT expect, subject to financing, to submit an IND application to FDA in the 2nd half of 2021 for a Phase II trial in Alzheimer's Disease patients as well as another IND application for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare disease.



JOTROL™ is a unique formulation with resveratrol as active ingredient, patents are issued in USA and Europe. JOTROL™ is the first and only effective solution to the well documented bioavailability issues with resveratrol. FDA has determined that the first JOT Investigational New Drug (IND) submission status is Safe to Proceed.



Visit www.jupiterorphan.com for additional company information.



About: The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association



The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA.org) is a trade organization for hedge fund, financial professionals and ultra- high-net worth investors in South Florida. Membership is open to active hedge fund managers/ professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, FOFs, foundations, allocators, as well as selected service providers including third-party marketers, data providers, prime brokers, administrators, auditors, lawyers, risk managers, and financial technology firms.



Genevieve Anderson

212.729.0837



www.pbhfa.org



