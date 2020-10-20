Press Releases eMediaCampaigns! Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from eMediaCampaigns!: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The Rugby Foundation, From the Barrio Foundation, Announce International Alliance and Partnership





Phil Klevorick, CEO of The Rugby Foundation, and Dr. Robert Renteria, Chairman of From the Barrio Foundation have more than 40 years of combined experience in serving youth, communities and countries.



With the partnership, the organizations are positioned to expand their national and international outreach, as well as increase the delivery of services and education.



"I'm passionate about using rugby, ethos, and the sport as a conduit for learning outside of the classroom," Klevorick stated. "There is a massive need for leadership, mentorship, mental health options and direction. Our program is a powerful way to identify the underlying issues in an individual's life and offer solutions, while also helping better communities,” he concluded.



Dr. Robert Renteria said this of the collaboration. "We partnered to fight for our kids, lift and build communities, states, and countries. Lives are changing for the better in real time. We are here to interrupt 'the now issues' that affect the entire world. That includes bullying, gangs, violence, drugs, suicide and school dropouts."



The alliance represents no-cost, mentorship, activities, tools and resources. All are designed to positively impact youth and young adults in innovative and sustainable ways. They include:



- Community programs which support co-ed youth education and leadership development

- Women-focused development through training and mentorship

- Adaptive sport initiatives

- "From the Barrio" mentorship books and curriculum which resonates with the youth and adults



“From the Barrio and The Rugby Foundations use their enthusiasm and expertise to strengthen and inspire youth, young adults and their families," stated Fran Briggs, publicist to the organizations. "The international collaboration is designed to make the program accessible to all participants regardless of age, race, religion, gender, culture or country. That's noteworthy; particularly during this time of challenge."



With community support, the From the Barrio Foundation and The Rugby Foundation are helping families around the globe. Individuals and organizations with interest in supporting the delivery of the program's tools are invited to share their ideas. For more information, visit https://www.therugbyfoundation.org/contact-us, or https://www.fromthebarrio.com



About The Rugby Foundation



The Rugby Foundation (TRF) is an international organization created by professional leaders from American rugby communities. Among its members are educators; mentors; coaches; nutrition and fitness experts; professors; architects; medical leaders; business development leaders; members of the armed services and first responders. The mission of The Rugby Foundation is to provide communities with programs which encourage, inspire, and develop life-skills using the ethos of rugby: integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect. For additional information including how you can be a part of the organization's mission, call (702) 349-4689, like on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/TheRugbyFoundation/, or follow on Instagram, @therugbyfoundation.



About From The Barrio Foundation



From the Barrio Foundation is a 501(c) (3) not for profit organization based in Aurora, IL. It donates academic and faith based curricula which addresses social and emotional learning (SEL). The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information about the foundation's products and services or how you can play a role in the delivery, visit www.fromthebarrio.com, or call Dr. Robert Renteria. 312.933.5619. Los Angeles, CA, October 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Rugby Foundation and From the Barrio Foundation are advancing their shared vision to empower young people and adults. The two organizations launched a global engagement model designed to support education, adaptive sports, health and community engagement their publicist announced today.Phil Klevorick, CEO of The Rugby Foundation, and Dr. Robert Renteria, Chairman of From the Barrio Foundation have more than 40 years of combined experience in serving youth, communities and countries.With the partnership, the organizations are positioned to expand their national and international outreach, as well as increase the delivery of services and education."I'm passionate about using rugby, ethos, and the sport as a conduit for learning outside of the classroom," Klevorick stated. "There is a massive need for leadership, mentorship, mental health options and direction. Our program is a powerful way to identify the underlying issues in an individual's life and offer solutions, while also helping better communities,” he concluded.Dr. Robert Renteria said this of the collaboration. "We partnered to fight for our kids, lift and build communities, states, and countries. Lives are changing for the better in real time. We are here to interrupt 'the now issues' that affect the entire world. That includes bullying, gangs, violence, drugs, suicide and school dropouts."The alliance represents no-cost, mentorship, activities, tools and resources. All are designed to positively impact youth and young adults in innovative and sustainable ways. They include:- Community programs which support co-ed youth education and leadership development- Women-focused development through training and mentorship- Adaptive sport initiatives- "From the Barrio" mentorship books and curriculum which resonates with the youth and adults“From the Barrio and The Rugby Foundations use their enthusiasm and expertise to strengthen and inspire youth, young adults and their families," stated Fran Briggs, publicist to the organizations. "The international collaboration is designed to make the program accessible to all participants regardless of age, race, religion, gender, culture or country. That's noteworthy; particularly during this time of challenge."With community support, the From the Barrio Foundation and The Rugby Foundation are helping families around the globe. Individuals and organizations with interest in supporting the delivery of the program's tools are invited to share their ideas. For more information, visit https://www.therugbyfoundation.org/contact-us, or https://www.fromthebarrio.comAbout The Rugby FoundationThe Rugby Foundation (TRF) is an international organization created by professional leaders from American rugby communities. Among its members are educators; mentors; coaches; nutrition and fitness experts; professors; architects; medical leaders; business development leaders; members of the armed services and first responders. The mission of The Rugby Foundation is to provide communities with programs which encourage, inspire, and develop life-skills using the ethos of rugby: integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect. For additional information including how you can be a part of the organization's mission, call (702) 349-4689, like on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/TheRugbyFoundation/, or follow on Instagram, @therugbyfoundation.About From The Barrio FoundationFrom the Barrio Foundation is a 501(c) (3) not for profit organization based in Aurora, IL. It donates academic and faith based curricula which addresses social and emotional learning (SEL). The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information about the foundation's products and services or how you can play a role in the delivery, visit www.fromthebarrio.com, or call Dr. Robert Renteria. 312.933.5619. Contact Information eMediaCampaigns!

Fran Briggs

(928) 275-1342



http://www.franbriggs.com

https://www.facebook.com/FranBriggs



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from eMediaCampaigns!