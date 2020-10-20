New Natron NxT Series Screen and Pad Printing Ink for Neoprene, Nitrile, EVA and EPDM Rubber from Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.

For more information about the Natron NxT Series inks, please visit: https://www.bostonindustrialsolutions.com/nxt-printing-inks-for-neoprene-and-nitrile/ Woburn, MA, October 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Technology, ink manufacturing company, Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. introduces the Natron™ NxT Series ink for printing onto neoprene, Nitrile, EPDM, EVA, and other rubber substrates. This ink series works as a one- or a two-part ink and fills the void left by the Natron™ SE silicone inks This printing ink ability to adhere onto nitrile, neoprene, makes the Natron™ NxT Series ink a revolutionary screen printing and pad printing ink line. Additionally, Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. used AI to develop this ink, creating a solution to print on challenging rubbers for decorators and printers worldwide.The NxT series ink-line comes in 21 standard colors including metallic colors. Custom colors are also available within eight business hours upon request.What is Neoprene? Neoprene are synthetic rubbers that are produced by polymerization of chloroprene. Neoprene exhibits good chemical stability and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range, but it is challenging to print. EPDM and EVA are used in shoe sole manufacturing.This new pad printing ink for neoprene features fast drying time, high opacity, and great flexibility. Cured prints are also able to resist rubbing and scratch tests.For more information about the Natron NxT Series inks, please visit: https://www.bostonindustrialsolutions.com/nxt-printing-inks-for-neoprene-and-nitrile/