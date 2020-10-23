"Murder in the Woods" is Back in Theaters by Popular Demand to Celebrate the Halloween Season

Press Releases REZINATE Entertainment, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Richard Roeper from the Chicago Sun-Times calls it “Darkly Funny”; Humberto Guida from LATV “A non-stop thrill ride that doesn’t let up” and Jim Hemphill from Filmmaker Magazine says “...a smart, funny and very effective horror movie that recalls classics of the genre but has a voice and style all its own.”





"Murder in the Woods" is centered on a group of college friends who plan a getaway to celebrate a birthday party at a desolate cabin in the woods. Against his grandmother’s (Soledad St. Hilaire) demands, Jesse (José Julián), a loner-type decides to go on a trip with his friends. He is immediately smitten with Fernanda (Jeanette Samano), a sweet girl from Chicago whom he hasn’t seen in years. She is in town visiting her loudmouth cousin, Chelsea (Chelsea Rendon), who is ready to celebrate her birthday and plans to let loose with her boyfriend Gabe (Jordan Diambrini). Tagging along at the last second are Jule (Kade Wise), the class clown pothead, and the very out-of-his-league Celeste (Catherine Toribio). Soon after arriving to the mysterious cabin in the woods, the group of teens discover the dark secret it holds, which forces them to fight for their lives.



“I realized that this type of film had never been done in English for a mainstream audience, where Latinos and people of color are the leads and they are not portrayed in stereotypical ways,” says Director Luis Iga Garza. “This is why, while developing this indie feature, we were very conscious of making sure that there would be a diverse cast in lead roles.”



“For us, it’s important for this story to be universal, but being Mexican-American, it was also important for the script to include cultural Latino references such as El Dia de los Muertos, The Chupacabras, and other stories that are recognizable,” says writer and producer Yelyna De León. “We purposely showed authentic moments, such as the altars to honor our ancestors, and blessings when we leave the house, memorable experiences that we share with our families.”



Breaking diversity barriers in Hollywood with its multicultural cast and filmmakers, "Murder in the Woods" is hailed as an “...eerie...hellacious throwback to old school slasher films” (Humberto Guida, LATV). The horror premiered at the Festival Internacional de Cine de Guadalajara in LA (FICG in LA) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, thrilling audiences and selling out in 24 hours. During the festival run, the film won nine awards, including Best Film at the LA Skins Film Festival and XicanIndie Film Fest, in addition to Best Supporting Actor (Kade Wise), Best Sound Design and Best Soundtrack at the Macabre Faire Film Festival in New York, as well as the Panavision New Filmmaker Grant.



REZINATE Pictures in partnership with Stadium Media distributed the Digital and Video on Demand release. REZINATE Pictures managed the theatrical distribution.



About REZINATE Entertainment

REZINATE is an entertainment company founded by Luis Iga Garza. The company is involved in the Production, Financing and Distribution of audiovisual projects including Film, Television, Animation, Video Games and Virtual Reality. REZINATE has a global presence and clients and projects that are developed around the world.

