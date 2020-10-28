Azulle Launches Its Most Powerful Device Yet - The Byte4

Azulle is a leading brand and manufacturer of mini PC’s and mini PC sticks, dedicated to developing and introducing practical innovation for homes and businesses. What began as a small local Miami team creating a single product, is now a large family of unique and talented people driven to pioneer the future of technology. The company provides customers with cutting-edge devices and premiere US-based customer service and technical support. All products are distinctly designed by a team of avid technology lovers and visionaries that are inspired by the desires and needs of real people. Miami, FL, October 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Azulle, a leading brand and manufacturer of small computer solutions, has released a new compact, powerful, and fanless mini desktop PC, to elevate business and consumers’ PC experience. The Byte line is Azulle’s most awarded line of devices celebrated for its top-level performance, exceptional build and materials and undeniable product reliability. Azulle is taking that commitment one step further and introducing the Byte4 to the market on October 20, an advanced and upgraded version of its predecessors.The Byte4 is strategically designed for multitasking and powerful next-level performance. Azulle powers the Byte4 desktop replacement with a 64-bit Quad-core Intel Gemini Lake Series processor, equipped with a full range of connectivity options including a Type-C port and an optional premier POE module. Users can connect the Byte4 to screen displays to enjoy the infinite possibilities of operating a Windows 10 Pro system with 4K video output and expandable RAM, ideal for home office, thin client replacements, and home theater.“The world of PC’s is changing. The Byte 4 is the solution for the computing needs we see today and, in the future,” said Alex Rodriguez, Azulle’s CEO. “In collaboration with our partners, we have increased its capabilities while reducing the footprint. Small, powerful, silent. This device is tomorrow's technology today, born by the needs of real-world solutions and the evolving technological landscape.”The Byte4 is available on Amazon, Walmart, E-Bay, and at azulle.com for $249.99. Free shipping is offered for any domestic order of up to one device for a limited time only. If you would like more information please contact us at 786-233-6769 or at sales@azulletech.com About AzulleAzulle is a leading brand and manufacturer of mini PC’s and mini PC sticks, dedicated to developing and introducing practical innovation for homes and businesses. What began as a small local Miami team creating a single product, is now a large family of unique and talented people driven to pioneer the future of technology. The company provides customers with cutting-edge devices and premiere US-based customer service and technical support. All products are distinctly designed by a team of avid technology lovers and visionaries that are inspired by the desires and needs of real people.