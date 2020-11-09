Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Greenway Auction Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Greenway Auction: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Local Auction Site Launches with Better Than Black Friday Deals

A dream-come-true auction site, Greenway Auction is helping Arizona locals skip to the front of the line and shop Black Friday Deals, every day of the week.





We have all been in the position to find something we want while shopping online but as much as you want it, you hold out to see if you can find a better deal elsewhere. Greenway Auction may be that elsewhere for you. On their site you will find popular items being sold for 60-90% (yes, ninety) lower than other popular sites. The majority of items found on Greenway Auction are brand new, while others are returned items still in mint condition. All products are available for curbside pickup immediately after you make a purchase from their Glendale warehouse located on the North East corner of 59th Avenue & Greenway Road.



How’s That Possible?

Greenway Auction purchases these products in bulk and then passes that savings on to its customers. Each item is listed with a minimum bid amount giving you the chance to decide how much each item is worth to you. Hundreds of items are added daily, always giving you fresh new items to shop for.



How Does it Work?

To experience the full benefits of the site, it is recommended you sign-up to create an account for a faster bidding experience. Or simply shopping as a guest is an option as well. Next, shop and scroll to your heart’s content until you find the item. From there, set your price based on the set starting bid and watch for notifications on new bids. Finally, cheer in victory for winning your bid and collect your purchase or if you happen to lose your bid, do not fret, there are over 16,000 items and counting waiting for you at any given moment.



Below are some of the best finds and deals, available at Greenway Auction every day of the week.



Toys



Excavator – For any Blippi fans – or 90% of toddler’s ages 2 through 5 - a toy excavator is top of the list this Christmas. Retail $65.99 with a starting bid of $29.



3D Printer Pen – This is a novel and tech-friendly gift that would entertain tweens, teens, and your favorite IT guy. Retail $47.99 with a starting bid of $19.



Weird Things Human Search For Game - Not sure if we want to know the answer to many of these but topical games are a fun family, host or hostess or teen gift idea. Retail $19.99 with a starting bid of $7.



Trending



North Face Men's Hoodie – Popular not only for its style but because their clothing is of the most durable on the market. Retail $54.95 with a starting bid of $19.



18 Ounce Yeti Rambler - The cup of a generation; Great quality and takes your cool points way up. Retail $57.95 with a starting bid of $19.



Reiki Energy Charged Candle – Who doesn’t need more positive energy in their life in 2020? This candle comes pre-charged with Reiki energy known for reducing stress. Retail $15.95 with a starting bid of $5.



Luxury

800 Thread Count Sheet Set – Being at home so much has highlighted the importance of a comfortable bed. No better time to spoil yourself with an 800-thread, hotel grade, six-piece sheet set. Retail $79.99 with a starting bid of $29.



Turkish Towel Set – High-end in name and quality, these towels are ride or die and will stand the test of time. Retail $80 with a starting bid of $29.



Novelties



Diamond Select Back to the Future Model – Who does not want a time machine in 2020 but this Diamond Select DeLorean Time Machine model is a perfect find for the collectors on your list. Retail $399 with a starting bid of $139.



Beatles Lunch Box – All you need is love and this lunch box for the Beatles fan in your life. Retail $18.89 with a starting bid of $6.



Kermit Muppets Most Wanted Plush – This is the most unique and intriguing item on our list for sure. This is Constantine, the world’s number one criminal and star of Muppets Most Wanted and he comes with a high price tag for a plush but we suppose tracking down the world’s worst villain is worth the cost to a true Muppet’s fan. Retail $99.99 with a starting bid of $39.



Health and Wellness



Face Masks – Albeit not traditional but practical, masks make for an excellent stocking stuffer idea. Retail $19.89 with a starting bid of $7.



Multi-Purpose Cleanser – One can never have too much multi-purpose cleaner around the house. Retail $16.99 with a starting bid of $6.



In addition to popular leisure and novelty items, you will also find a wide variety of products for just about every need. From high-quality cooking appliances to car accessories, décor novelties and apparel. Greenway Auction is an excellent example of a one-stop-shop. Plus, the bidding and the winning (mostly the winning) is fun too.



How Do I Pick-Up My Purchase?

Visit their warehouse at 5840 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 for curbside pick-up and returns on Monday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Closed on Sundays. Call 602.207.8773 on arrival and provide your name and order number and they will bring your winnings directly to your car. Shipping is not currently available.



For any questions please visit GreenwayAuction.com or email them at info@greenwayauction.com. For PR inquiries, please reach out to jmckindles@outlook.com. Glendale, AZ, November 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In light of many of us being tucked away in our own homes these last several months, we have all done a considerable amount of online shopping. Safe to say, some have become discount shopping aficionados and upcoming Black Friday will serve as a World Series of shopping for hundreds of thousands of people across the globe. A recent Coresight Research survey found that more than 25% of shoppers expect to start holiday shopping earlier than usual in 2020. Sounds like now is a great time to start on that list. A dream-come-true auction site, Greenway Auction is helping Arizona locals skip to the front of the line and shop Black Friday Deals, every day of the week.We have all been in the position to find something we want while shopping online but as much as you want it, you hold out to see if you can find a better deal elsewhere. Greenway Auction may be that elsewhere for you. On their site you will find popular items being sold for 60-90% (yes, ninety) lower than other popular sites. The majority of items found on Greenway Auction are brand new, while others are returned items still in mint condition. All products are available for curbside pickup immediately after you make a purchase from their Glendale warehouse located on the North East corner of 59th Avenue & Greenway Road.How’s That Possible?Greenway Auction purchases these products in bulk and then passes that savings on to its customers. Each item is listed with a minimum bid amount giving you the chance to decide how much each item is worth to you. Hundreds of items are added daily, always giving you fresh new items to shop for.How Does it Work?To experience the full benefits of the site, it is recommended you sign-up to create an account for a faster bidding experience. Or simply shopping as a guest is an option as well. Next, shop and scroll to your heart’s content until you find the item. From there, set your price based on the set starting bid and watch for notifications on new bids. Finally, cheer in victory for winning your bid and collect your purchase or if you happen to lose your bid, do not fret, there are over 16,000 items and counting waiting for you at any given moment.Below are some of the best finds and deals, available at Greenway Auction every day of the week.ToysExcavator – For any Blippi fans – or 90% of toddler’s ages 2 through 5 - a toy excavator is top of the list this Christmas. Retail $65.99 with a starting bid of $29.3D Printer Pen – This is a novel and tech-friendly gift that would entertain tweens, teens, and your favorite IT guy. Retail $47.99 with a starting bid of $19.Weird Things Human Search For Game - Not sure if we want to know the answer to many of these but topical games are a fun family, host or hostess or teen gift idea. Retail $19.99 with a starting bid of $7.TrendingNorth Face Men's Hoodie – Popular not only for its style but because their clothing is of the most durable on the market. Retail $54.95 with a starting bid of $19.18 Ounce Yeti Rambler - The cup of a generation; Great quality and takes your cool points way up. Retail $57.95 with a starting bid of $19.Reiki Energy Charged Candle – Who doesn’t need more positive energy in their life in 2020? This candle comes pre-charged with Reiki energy known for reducing stress. Retail $15.95 with a starting bid of $5.Luxury800 Thread Count Sheet Set – Being at home so much has highlighted the importance of a comfortable bed. No better time to spoil yourself with an 800-thread, hotel grade, six-piece sheet set. Retail $79.99 with a starting bid of $29.Turkish Towel Set – High-end in name and quality, these towels are ride or die and will stand the test of time. Retail $80 with a starting bid of $29.NoveltiesDiamond Select Back to the Future Model – Who does not want a time machine in 2020 but this Diamond Select DeLorean Time Machine model is a perfect find for the collectors on your list. Retail $399 with a starting bid of $139.Beatles Lunch Box – All you need is love and this lunch box for the Beatles fan in your life. Retail $18.89 with a starting bid of $6.Kermit Muppets Most Wanted Plush – This is the most unique and intriguing item on our list for sure. This is Constantine, the world’s number one criminal and star of Muppets Most Wanted and he comes with a high price tag for a plush but we suppose tracking down the world’s worst villain is worth the cost to a true Muppet’s fan. Retail $99.99 with a starting bid of $39.Health and WellnessFace Masks – Albeit not traditional but practical, masks make for an excellent stocking stuffer idea. Retail $19.89 with a starting bid of $7.Multi-Purpose Cleanser – One can never have too much multi-purpose cleaner around the house. Retail $16.99 with a starting bid of $6.In addition to popular leisure and novelty items, you will also find a wide variety of products for just about every need. From high-quality cooking appliances to car accessories, décor novelties and apparel. Greenway Auction is an excellent example of a one-stop-shop. Plus, the bidding and the winning (mostly the winning) is fun too.How Do I Pick-Up My Purchase?Visit their warehouse at 5840 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 for curbside pick-up and returns on Monday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Closed on Sundays. Call 602.207.8773 on arrival and provide your name and order number and they will bring your winnings directly to your car. Shipping is not currently available.For any questions please visit GreenwayAuction.com or email them at info@greenwayauction.com. For PR inquiries, please reach out to jmckindles@outlook.com. Contact Information Greenway Auction

Jennifer McKindles

602-207-8773



https://greenwayauction.com/

Joe DePalo at joedepalo@yahoo.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Greenway Auction Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend