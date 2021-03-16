BenchmarkXPRT Releases CloudXPRT v1.1, a Benchmark for Measuring the Performance of Cloud-First Applications Deployed on Modern On-Prem or Hosted IaaS Platforms

Press Releases Principled Technologies, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release CloudXPRT v1.1, an updated version of the benchmark that measures the performance of cloud applications deployed on modern infrastructure as a service (IaaS) platforms, whether those platforms are on premises, private clouds, or public clouds.





CloudXPRT includes web microservices and data analytics workloads. Testers can use metrics from these workloads to compare IaaS stack (both hardware and software) performance and to evaluate whether any given stack is capable of meeting SLA thresholds. You can configure CloudXPRT to run on local data center, Amazon Web Services™, Google Cloud Platform™, or Microsoft Azure™ deployments.



“CloudXPRT v1.1 extends the cross-platform reach of CloudXPRT with added support for Ubuntu 20.04.2,” said Bill Catchings, co-founder of Principled Technologies, who administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community. “In addition, CloudXPRT v1.1 includes several updates designed to streamline the CloudXPRT installation, configuration, and testing process.”



CloudXPRT v1.1 is available for download at



CloudXPRT is part of the BenchmarkXPRT suite of performance evaluation tools, which includes WebXPRT, AIXPRT, CrXPRT, HDXPRT, TouchXPRT, and MobileXPRT. The XPRTs help users get the facts before they buy, use, or evaluate tech products such as servers, computers, and tablets/phones.



To learn more about the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, go to



About Principled Technologies, Inc.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of technology marketing, as well as learning and development services. It administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Company Contact

Justin Greene

BenchmarkXPRT Development Community

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Ste. 300

Durham, NC 27704

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312



http://www.principledtechnologies.com/



