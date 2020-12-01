Bennett Motor Express Selects Winmore to Fuel Digital Transformation

Press Releases Winmore Press Release Share Blog

Customer Success Platform for Logistics Companies Automates Bennett’s Pricing and Customer Solution Onboarding Processes





Winmore’s cloud-based platform will help Bennett manage complex implementations with quick access to the most important resources that impact customer success like project tracking, site readiness, onboarding workflows and change management.



“We are pleased to work with Winmore as they will bring increased visibility across the organization, allowing us to deliver the level of service our customers expect,” said David Carpenter, Vice President of Customer Solutions at Bennett Motor Express. “Winmore’s user interface is incredibly easy to use and their onboarding tracker is very valuable, showing projects and status updates, so our entire team is aligned.”



Winmore manages and monitors the end-to-end solution delivery process, providing feedback and alerts to identify and solve bottlenecks quickly. The platform’s workflow engine will help manage and coordinate Bennett’s flow of tasks across the enterprise.



Bennett will also leverage Winmore’s recently released RateAI, a collaborative platform allowing brokers, carriers and forwarders to make intelligent decisions about RFPs by leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence.



"As a development partner, Bennett was instrumental in bringing RateAI to market, together with Google’s Cloud AI Platform,” said Jeff Hiller, Vice President of Product Management at Winmore. “They will benefit from RateAI’s ability to streamline the end-to-end transportation pricing process with lane/pricing standardization, automated qualification, predictive pricing and intelligent analytics.”



With a network of 3,000 owner-operators, agents and employees, Bennett Motor Express has more than 45 years of experience helping customers transport specialized, over-dimensional and heavy loads between destinations across the United States. The company provides innovative logistics and transportation for corporations across the U.S.



Bennett is joining some of the largest, most recognized names in the logistics industry as well as the fastest up-and-comers to digitize their commercial processes with Winmore.



To learn more about Winmore, email contact@winmore.app.



About Winmore

Winmore provides a cloud-based customer success platform for logistics software providers; it streamlines and accelerates the RFP and pricing process for freight forwarders, carriers and brokers as well as reduces the risk of scope creep after the sale, through implementation and go-live. Earlier this year, Winmore announced RateAI, a prescriptive pricing engine which leverages Google’s AI Cloud to provide lane-level analysis and recommendations, further transforming the transportation pricing process. Winmore has received numerous industry accolades and is a member of the FreightWaves’ FreightTech 100, an award reserved for the most innovative logistics software companies in the world.



