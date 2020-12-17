GoodYou Marketing Announces Brand Relaunch and New Partner

Press Releases GoodYou Marketing Press Release Share Blog

www.goodyoumarketing.com Boston, MA, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GoodYou Marketing, a Boston Massachusetts-based digital marketing agency providing managed advertising services to small and medium sized businesses, announced today the launch of its new website. The relaunch better conveys the range of advertising services offered in a more clear and succinct way - a critical factor to the brand’s positioning as it continues to scale in 2021.When asked about the relaunch, founding partner Keith Getchell remarked, “We wanted a site that tells a story and reflects who we all are as partners. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we seriously take a lot of pride in the quality of our work and making advertising work for our clients.”Getchell continued, “We also wanted to roll out a new site that celebrates the addition of our new partner, Jeff Ventre. We brought Jeff on to help address the increasing demand for our services. He is a really smart and great guy, knows digital marketing and analytics incredibly well, has a sweet beard, and makes GoodYou better than before.”The new site has modern, responsive design and a color scheme that just plain looks nice. It clearly lays out what we do, in simple language. We don’t use jargon (or we at least try not to). It also has highlights of purple, the brand color of Yahoo! where the partners all first met as colleagues many years ago- a nice nod to that past.About GoodYou MarketingWe’re a marketing agency, but not the stodgy old kind.We listen.We think.We’ll help you tell your story.We’re Good. You?We’re GoodYou. Contact Information GoodYou Marketing

Jason Kaufman

617-398-7277



https://www.goodyoumarketing.com



