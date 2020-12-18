Southwest Tennessee Community College President Tracy D. Hall Elected to SACSCOC Board of Trustees

Press Releases Southwest Tennessee Community College Press Release Share Blog

Dr. Hall will replace Dr. L. Anthony Wise, Jr., President of Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee, to represent community colleges and Tennessee as part of the College Delegate Assembly charged with implementing the accreditation process for institutions of higher education that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s or doctoral degrees in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia in the United States, as well as in Latin America and other approved international territories.



“I am honored to serve on the SACSCOC Board of Trustees in such an important role that helps to shape the quality and impact of higher education,” Dr. Hall said. “Community colleges are critical workforce development engines and provide transformative opportunities that fuel upward social and economic mobility for thousands of students. I look forward to representing Tennessee’s 13 community colleges that are engaged in the phenomenal work of uplifting lives and communities through education, training and credential attainment.”



SACSCOC President Belle Wheelan says Dr. Hall was elected by her peers. “Her dedication to quality in higher education is recognized by this selection. I truly look forward to working more closely with her in her role as board member.”



SACSCOC will hold two virtual board meetings in 2021 that include a new trustee orientation April 19-20 and a summer meeting June 14-17. The board will convene for the SACSCOC annual meeting and other activities in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 2-7.



The College Delegate Assembly (CDA) includes one voting representative (the chief executive officer) from each accredited institution. It elects seventy-seven members to the SACSCOC Board of Trustees to guide the organization’s work and to implement the accreditation process.



About Southwest Tennessee College

