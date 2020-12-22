BDA Advises Platinum Equity on Sale of Compart to Shanghai Wanye

Press Releases BDA Partners Ltd Press Release Share Blog

BDA Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to Platinum Equity on the transaction.



Compart is a leading global supplier of highly engineered, high cost-of-failure, gas delivery system and flow control components and assemblies. Compart is headquartered in Singapore, with manufacturing plants in China and Malaysia. It is a vertically integrated supplier of fittings, seals, build-to-print components, surface mounts, and assemblies including weldments & mass flow controllers.



Wanye was founded in 1991 in Shanghai. It is a former real estate developer now focusing on investments in the industrial flow control sector.



Paul DiGiacomo, Senior Managing Director & Head of Financial Sponsors, BDA, said, “We’re proud to have worked for Platinum on its first exit in Asia and delighted to have helped deliver an excellent outcome for all stakeholders. This transaction highlights our expertise in running highly competitive sale processes, even in an unusual year affected by COVID-19.”



Simon Kavanagh, Managing Director & Head of Industrials, BDA, said, “We’re happy to have advised Platinum on the sale of Compart. This transaction reaffirms BDA’s strong industrials expertise and our global ability to deliver the best possible results for clients. Compart has performed very well under Platinum ownership. We congratulate Wanye and we look forward to Compart’s next stage of growth under their ownership.”



Deal team

Paul DiGiacomo, Senior Managing Director, Hong Kong

Simon Kavanagh, Managing Director, Hong Kong

Jeffrey Wang, Managing Director, Shanghai

David Kim, Vice President, Singapore

Evan Yang, Vice President, Shanghai

Jan Rothkegel, Associate, Singapore

Eddie Kuo, Analyst, Shanghai



About Compart Systems

Compart Systems is a global supplier of precision engineered solutions for critical components and assemblies for over 30 years. Compart is a vertically integrated technology & IP organization manufacturing industry leading components, surface mount parts, weldments and assemblies including gas sticks & mass flow controllers.



About Shanghai Wanye Enterprises

Wanye was founded in 1991 and is based in Shanghai. It is a former residential real estate developer expanding into the industrial flow control sector.



About BDA

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.



