New York Health Acquires Three Village Family Medicine


Port Jefferson Station, NY, January 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Health is pleased to announce that primary care practice, formerly known as Three Village Family Medicine, will now be part of New York Health. Internist, Pollytia I. Panagiotou, MD, and Physician Assistant, Lisa Rizzuto, MS, PA-C will be practicing at the office located at 7 S Jersey Ave # 1, East Setauket, NY 11733.

nyhealth.com/new-york-health-acquires-three-village-family-medicine/

Three Village Family Medicine’s beloved physician, William T. Konczynin served Long Island residents for 29 years. He is survived by his wife Barbara Konczynin who is excited for their patients to receive compassionate care from the New York Health team of outstanding clinicians.

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to continue the legacy of patient-centered care that was once provided by Dr.Konczynin,” said Dr. Panagiotou. “It is evident that he left a great impression on his community in East Setauket and I will strive to do the same.”

Dr. Panagiotou is an experienced internist specializing in preventive healthcare and weight loss.

She pursued her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine. Prior, she attended Montclair State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Dr. Panagiotou completed her Residency in Internal Medicine at Atlantic Health System, Overlook Medical Center in New Jersey.

Alongside Dr. Panagiotou is Lisa Rizzuto, an accomplished physician assistant who believes in providing high-quality patient care. Lisa earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Touro College School of Health Sciences. Her education included performing clinical rotations in a multitude of specialties including emergency medicine, surgery, and OB/GYN.

“After years of witnessing the dramatic shifts in how primary care is organized and delivered, we are so excited to stay true to our professional values and provide the utmost care to our patients and their families,” Barbara Konczynin said.

To make an appointment with Pollytia I. Panagiotou, MD or Lisa Rizzuto, MS, PA-C, please call (631) 758-7003.

For more information, please visit our website at www.NYHealth.com.
Contact Information
New York Health
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
Contact

